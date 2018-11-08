NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

PAK vs NZ ODI: ट्रेंट बोल्ट की हैट्रिक से न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान को हराया, VIDEO

बोल्ट से पहले न्यूजीलैंड की तरफ से डैनी मॉरिसन (बनाम भारत, नेपियर 1999) और शेन बांड (बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, होबार्ट 2007) ने वनडे में हैट्रिक ली थी.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
PAK vs NZ ODI: ट्रेंट बोल्ट की हैट्रिक से न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान को हराया, VIDEO

ट्रेंट बोल्‍ट ने लगातार गेंदों पर फखर जमां, बाबर आजम और हफीज को आउट किया (AFP फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. लगातार गेंदों पर फखर, बाबर और हफीज को आउट किया
  2. न्‍यूजीलैंड ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए बनाए थे 266 रन
  3. 219 रन पर ढेर हुई पाक टीम, सीरीज में 0-1 से पिछड़ी
अबूधाबी: बाएं हाथ के ट्रेंट बोल्ट (Trent Boult) वनडे इंटरेनशनल क्रिकेट में हैट्रिक लेने वाले न्यूजीलैंड के तीसरे गेंदबाज बन गए हैं. उनकी घातक गेंदबाजी की बदौलत न्‍यूजीलैंड (Pakistan vs New Zealand) ने बुधवार को यहां पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ तीनों मैचों की सीरीज के पहले मैच में 47 रन से हरा दिया. इस बेहतरीन जीत के साथ न्‍यूजीलैंड ने सीरीज में 1-0 से बढ़त हासिल कर ली है. मैच में पाकिस्तान टीम (Pakistan Cricket team) के सामने जीत के लिए 267 रन का लक्ष्य था लेकिन बोल्‍ट के दिए झटकों के कारण वह 219 रन पर ही ढेर हो गई गई. बोल्‍ट ने लगातार गेंदों पर फखर जमां, बाबर आजम और मोहम्‍मद हफीज जैसे दिग्‍गज बल्‍लेबाजों को पेवेलियन लौटाया. मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए न्‍यूजीलैंड ने जीत हासिल की.गौरतलब है कि बोल्‍ट व्‍यक्तिगत कारणों के चलते पाकिस्‍तान के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज में नहीं खेले थे.
तेज गेंदबाज बोल्ट ने फखर जमां (1), बाबर आजम (0) और मोहम्मद हफीज (0) को आउट करके पाकिस्‍तानी क्रिकेट टीम का स्कोर तीन विकेट पर आठ रन कर दिया. पाकिस्तान इन शुरुआती झटकों से आखिर तक नहीं उबर पाया और उसकी पूरी टीम 47.2 ओवर में 219 रन पर आउट हो गई. बोल्ट ने 54 रन देकर तीन विकेट लिये. इससे पहले न्यूजीलैंड ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए अनुभवी रोस टेलर (80) और टॉम लैथम (68) के अर्धशतकों की मदद से नौ विकेट पर 266 रन बनाए थे. पाकिस्तान की ओर से शाहीन अफरीदी और शादाब खान ने चार-चार विकेट लिए. बच्चे के जन्म के कारण टी20 सीरीज में न्यूजीलैंड की नहीं खेलने वाले बोल्ट ने कहा, ‘वापसी पर जीत हासिल करके अच्छा लग रहा है. इस मैच में नई गेंद की भूमिका अहम थी और हम जानते थे कि शुरू में विकेट लेने से लक्ष्य हासिल करना मुश्किल हो जाएगा.'न्‍यूजीलैंड को पाकिस्‍तान के खिलाफ टी20 की सीरीज में 3-0 की हार का सामना करना पड़ा था.

टिप्पणियां
पाकिस्‍तान के बाबर आजम ने तोड़ा विराट कोहली का रिकॉर्ड, यह उपलब्धि हासिल की...हास्‍यास्‍पद ढंग से रन आउट हुए अजहर बोले, 'अब 10 साल का बेटा भी मेरी खिंचाई करेगा..'

जवाब में खेलते हुए पाकिस्तानी पारी शुरू में लड़खड़ा गई और एक समय उसका स्कोर छह विकेट पर 85 रन था. इसके बाद सरफराज अहमद (64) और इमाद वसीम (50) ने सातवें विकेट के लिये 103 रन जोड़े लेकिन इससे हार का अंतर ही कम हो पाया. न्यूजीलैंड की तरफ से कोलिन डि ग्रैंडहोम ने दो और लॉकी फर्गुसन ने तीन विकेट लेकर बोल्ट का अच्छा साथ दिया. बोल्ट से पहले न्यूजीलैंड की तरफ से डैनी मॉरिसन (बनाम भारत, नेपियर 1999) और शेन बांड (बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया, होबार्ट 2007) ने वनडे में हैट्रिक ली थी. दोनों टीमों के बीच अगला मैच शुक्रवार को अबूधाबी में ही खेला जाएगा. (इनपुट: एजेंसी)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Rafale Deal:अपने ही बुने जाल में फंस गई राफेल बनाने वाली कंपनी दसॉल्ट, CEO छुपा रहे सचः कपिल सिब्बल
Pakistan vs New Zealand1st ODITrent BoultPakistan Cricket team

Advertisement

 
 
 