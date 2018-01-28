#SandeepLamichhane becomes first Nepal cricketer to be picked by an IPL teamhttps://t.co/F2znIH7ddN— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) January 28, 2018
आईपीएल 2018 के लिए रविवार को हुई नीलामी में जयदेव उनादकट सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बने. उन्हें राजस्थान रायल्स ने साढ़े 11 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा. जयदेव के अलावा कर्नाटक के हरफनमौला कृष्णप्पा गौतम ने भी अपनी कीमत से हर किसी को ध्यान खींचा. गौतम को राजस्थान रायल्स की टीम ने दूसरे दिन हुई नीलामी में छह करोड़ 20 लाख रुपये की ऊंची कीमत पर खरीदा. मजे की बात यह है कि गौतम की बेस प्राइस केवल 20 लाख रुपये थी. 29 साल के इस खिलाड़ी को अपनी बेस प्राइज से 31 गुना कीमत मिली है.
The first Nepali player in the history of the Vivo IPL! It gives us great pleasure to welcome the 17-year-old leg-spinner @IamSandeep25 into the #DDSquad!#IPLAuction#DilDilli— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 28, 2018
