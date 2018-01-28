NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IPL में नेपाल की 'एंट्री', दिल्‍ली डेयरडेविल्‍स ने संदीप लेमिछाने को 20 लाख रुपये में खरीदा

महज 17 साल के संदीप लेमिछाने ने प्रतिष्ठित इंडियन प्रीमियर (IPL)लीग का करार हासिल करने वाले पहले नेपाली क्रिकेटर बनने का गौरव हासिल किया है.

IPL में नेपाल की 'एंट्री', दिल्‍ली डेयरडेविल्‍स ने संदीप लेमिछाने को 20 लाख रुपये में खरीदा

संदीप ने 2016 के अंडर19 वर्ल्‍डकप में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था

खास बातें

  1. 2016 के अंडर19 वर्ल्‍डकप में दिखा चुके हैं चमक
  2. आयरलैंड के खिलाफ हैट्रिक हासिल की थी
  3. बांग्‍लादेश प्रीमियर लीग में नहीं मिला था खरीदार
नई दिल्‍ली: महज 17 साल के संदीप लेमिछाने ने प्रतिष्ठित इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग का करार हासिल करने वाले पहले नेपाली क्रिकेटर बनने का गौरव हासिल किया है. आईपीएल 2018 के लिए रविवार को हुई नीलामी ने संदीप को दिल्‍ली डेयरडेविल्‍स की टीम ने 20 लाख रुपये की बेस प्राइस पर खरीदा. नेपाल के संदीप के अलावा कनाडा के तारिक हमजा ही आईपीएल की नीलामी की 580 खिलाड़ियों की सूची में एसोसिएट देशों का हिस्‍सा थे. वर्ष 2016 के अंडर 19 वर्ल्‍डकप में में नेपाल के संदीप का नाम उस समय सुर्खियों में आया था जब वे 14 विकेट लेकर विकेट के मामले में टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे नंबर के गेंदबाज बने थे. यही नहीं उन्‍होंने आयरलैंड के खिलाफ हैट्रिक भी ली थी. इस मैच में संदीन ने 27 रन देकर पांच विकेट हासिल किए थे. संदीप और उनके परिवार को आज उस समय खुशी मनाने का मौका मिला जब दिल्‍ली डेयरडेविल्‍स ने उन्‍हें खरीदा. इससे पहले बांग्‍लादेश प्रीमियर लीग में उन्‍हें कोई खरीदार नहीं मिल पाया था.
 
  आईपीएल 2018 के लिए रविवार को हुई नीलामी में जयदेव उनादकट सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बने. उन्‍हें राजस्‍थान रायल्‍स ने साढ़े 11 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा. जयदेव के अलावा कर्नाटक के हरफनमौला कृष्‍णप्‍पा गौतम ने भी अपनी कीमत से हर किसी को ध्‍यान खींचा. गौतम को राजस्‍थान रायल्‍स की टीम ने दूसरे दिन हुई नीलामी में छह करोड़ 20 लाख रुपये की ऊंची कीमत पर खरीदा. मजे की बात यह है कि गौतम की बेस प्राइस केवल 20 लाख रुपये थी. 29 साल के इस खिलाड़ी को अपनी बेस प्राइज से 31 गुना कीमत मिली है.

वीडियो: सबसे महंगे बिके इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स
प्रदर्शन के लिहाज से बात करें तो गौतम ने अब तक 27 टी20 मैच खेले हैं, इसमें उन्‍होंने  16.31 के औसत और 159.79 के स्‍ट्राइक रेट से 310 रन बनाए थे. अपनी ऑफ ब्रेक गेंदबाजी से भी वे टीम के लिए उपयोगी साबित होते हैं. उन्‍होंने अब तक 28.95 के औसत और 7.06 के इकोनॉमी रेट से 20 विकेट हासिल किए हैं.


