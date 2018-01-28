#SandeepLamichhane becomes first Nepal cricketer to be picked by an IPL team https://t.co/F2znIH7ddN #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/QeMycrQRIT

The first Nepali player in the history of the Vivo IPL! It gives us great pleasure to welcome the 17-year-old leg-spinner @IamSandeep25 into the #DDSquad!#IPLAuction#DilDilli