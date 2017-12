टेस्ट का लेखा-जोखा-5 : टीम विराट ने शानदार अंदाज के साथ किया साल 2017 का समापन

Getting into the groove is #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ybNqEWVKRm

Team India's record since the start of 2016 in all 3 formats ( Test, ODIs and T20I): Won: 68 Lost: 23 Draw: 6 N/R: 2 Test Ranking: 1st ODIs Ranking: 2nd T20I Rankings: 3rd #IndvsSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Ra9Xo5Zfac

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 became the first-ever player in ODI history to hit three double hundreds, slammed his fifth 150+ ODI score equalling @sachin_rt and @davidwarner31's record. India also becomes 1st ever team to register 100 300+ ODI totals. pic.twitter.com/jVwR0E2td4