NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

यह बच्‍चा करता है वसीम अकरम जैसे ही एक्‍शन से बॉलिंग, गेंद को स्विंग भी कराता है, देखें VIDEO..

पाकिस्‍तान के महान तेज गेंदबाज वसीम अकरम अपनी गति और स्विंग के कारण दुनियाभर के बल्‍लेबाजों के लिए सिरदर्द बने रहे. इस खूबी के कारण अकरम को विश्‍व क्रिकेट में काफी सम्‍मान हासिल हुआ. उन्‍हें 'स्विंग का सुल्‍तान' भी कहा जाता था.

,
336 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
यह बच्‍चा करता है वसीम अकरम जैसे ही एक्‍शन से बॉलिंग, गेंद को स्विंग भी कराता है, देखें VIDEO..

पाकिस्‍तान के वसीम अकरम को 'स्विंग का सुल्‍तान' कहा जाता था (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. वसीम अकरम को कहा जाता था 'स्विंग का सुल्‍तान'
  2. वीडियो में बच्‍चा उनके जैसे एक्‍शन से कर रहा बॉलिंग
  3. ट्वीट में अकरम ने इस बच्‍चे की प्रतिभा को सराहा
पाकिस्‍तान के महान तेज गेंदबाज वसीम अकरम अपनी गति और स्विंग के कारण दुनियाभर के बल्‍लेबाजों के लिए सिरदर्द बने रहे. इस खूबी के कारण अकरम को विश्‍व क्रिकेट में काफी सम्‍मान हासिल हुआ. उन्‍हें 'स्विंग का सुल्‍तान' भी कहा जाता था. करीब दो दशक के इंटरनेशनल करियर में वसीम ने टेस्‍ट क्रिकेट में 414 और वनडे में 502 विकेट हासिल किए. वनडे इंटरनेशनल में वे दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे ज्‍यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज हैं. वनडे में उनसे ज्‍यादा विकेट श्रीलंका के मुथैया मुरलीधरन (534 विकेट) ने ही हासिल किए हैं. अकरम ने हाल ही में ट्विटर पर एक गेंदबाज का बॉलिंग करते हुए एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. यह 'छोटा उस्‍ताद' वीडियो में वसीम अकरम जैसे एक्‍शन से बाएं हाथ से बॉलिंग कर रहा है. यही नहीं, वह इस पाकिस्‍तानी दिग्‍गज की तरह ही गेंद को स्विंग करा रहा है.

यह भी पढ़ें: अगर अकरम, इंजमाम को सख्‍त सजा मिलती तो स्‍पॉट फिक्सिंग होती ही नहीं: कादिर

अपने ट्वीट में अकरम ने लिखा, 'यह बच्‍चा कहां है. हमारा देशप्रतिभाओं से भरा हुआ है लेकिन इन प्रतिभाओं की खोज के लिए कोई प्‍लेटफॉर्म नहीं है. हमें इस बारे में कुछ करना चाहिए #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth.'अकरम की बीवी शानेएरा अकरम ने भी पति के इस वीडियो का जिक्र करते हुए लिखा है, 'शायद एक और वसीम अकरम'

यह भी पढ़ें: संदिग्‍ध एक्‍शन के कारण ICC  के निशाने पर आए हफीज को अकरम ने दी यह सलाह
   
गौरतलब है कि अकरम विश्‍व क्रिकेट के एकमात्र गेंदबाज हैं जिन्‍होंने वनडे में 500 या इससे अधिक विकेट हासिल किए हैं. उन्‍होंने 104 टेस्‍ट और 356 वनडे मैचों में पाकिस्‍तान टीम का प्रतिनिधित्‍व किया. टेस्‍ट क्रिकेट में उन्‍होंने 414 विकेट लिए, जिसमें 119 रन देकर सात विकेट उनका सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ प्रदर्शन रहा. मैच में उन्‍होंने पांच बार 10 या इससे ज्‍यादा विकेट लिए.

वीडियो: भारत को हराकर पाकिस्‍तान ने जीती चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी

वनडे मैचों में बाएं हाथ के इस बॉलर ने 502 विकेट लिए. उनका वनडे का सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ प्रदर्शन 15 रन देकर पांच विकेट रहा. छह बार उन्‍होंने किसी पारी के दौरान पांच विकेट लिए. गेंद ही नहीं बल्‍ले से भी अकरम खासे सफल हुए. टेस्‍ट में उन्‍होंने 22.64 के अौसत से 2898 रन बनाए, जिसमें उनका सर्वोच्‍च स्‍कोर नाबाद 257 रहा. वनडे मैचों में उन्‍होंने 3717 रन बनाए जिसमें 86 रन उनका शीर्ष स्‍कोर रहा.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

336 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... श्रीदेवी की याद में भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, कहा- तुम जैसे गए ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई...
Pakistani BowlerWasim AkramSwing And PaceVideo

Advertisement

 
 
 