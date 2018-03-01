I just recieved this video and don’t know about this brilliant kid, want to know your thoughts abt this terrific bowling. @wasimakramlive@shoaib100mph@iramizraja@SAfridiOfficialpic.twitter.com/8JPRQNHlfj— Faizan Ramzan (@faizanramzank) February 27, 2018
Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouthhttps://t.co/ybzd5ASeTx— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 28, 2018
गौरतलब है कि अकरम विश्व क्रिकेट के एकमात्र गेंदबाज हैं जिन्होंने वनडे में 500 या इससे अधिक विकेट हासिल किए हैं. उन्होंने 104 टेस्ट और 356 वनडे मैचों में पाकिस्तान टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व किया. टेस्ट क्रिकेट में उन्होंने 414 विकेट लिए, जिसमें 119 रन देकर सात विकेट उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन रहा. मैच में उन्होंने पांच बार 10 या इससे ज्यादा विकेट लिए.
Another Wasim Akram maybe? https://t.co/QKpkJ80vtg— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) February 28, 2018
