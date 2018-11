On 6th-March-1990 a 17-year-old @sachin_rt was carried away in his arms by a fellow teammate due to a calf Muscle injury, on 29-Nov-2018 a 19 years old Prithvi Shaw is carried away for an ankle injury, It's sure he will create the same magic that Sachin did for next 22 years pic.twitter.com/0H9eIKspb1