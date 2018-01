आखिर इस एक्टर ने क्यों कहा, 'मर्द होना भी बहुत बड़ी परेशानी क्योंकि...'

sending a special SAG award win to the BEST most warm hearted TV dad (off screen! ha) i look up to you in so many ways Bill. very well said speech and very well deserved award. Bravo Bill and so much love #shameless@WilliamHMacy@SAGawards@FelicityHuffman@SHO_Shamelesspic.twitter.com/42nxDYfC0i