केजरीवाल सरकार के 3 साल: AAP ने गिनाईं उपलब्धियां तो कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने नाकामियां

#AapFailedWomen



After three years of AAP Govt.



1) No CCTVS or Marshals in DTC /cluster buses



2)No women in AAP cabinet



3)DUSIB completed only 29% i.e. 384 toilets, targeted 1314



4)Cong flagship scheme GRC(Gender Resource Centres) for women empowerment &181 made nonfunctional pic.twitter.com/jp0CGRgB3Q