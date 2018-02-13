NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | देश |

केजरीवाल सरकार के 3 साल: AAP ने गिनाईं उपलब्धियां तो कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने नाकामियां

अरविंद केजरीवाल के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी कई उतार-चढ़ाव देखते हुए 14 फरवरी को अपने कार्यकाल के तीन साल पूरे कर रही है.

मनोज तिवारी, अरविंद केजरीवाल और अजय माकन (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. केजरीवाल सरकार ने गिनाई तीन साल की उपलब्धियां.
  2. कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने गिनाई नाकामियां.
  3. ट्वीट के जरिये दोनों पार्टियों ने केजरीवाल सरकार पर साधा निशाना.
नई दिल्ली: अरविंद केजरीवाल के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी कई उतार-चढ़ाव देखते हुए 14 फरवरी को अपने कार्यकाल के तीन साल पूरे कर रही है. तीसरे कार्यकाल के पूरा होने के अवसर पर जहां केजरीवाल सरकार अपनी उपलब्धियों पर जोर दे रही है, वहीं विपक्षी पार्टी भाजपा और कांग्रेस सरकार की नाकामियों को दिखाने के लिए अमादा है. एक और जहां आम आदमी पार्टी एक के बाद एक ट्वीट कर अपनी उपलब्धियां गिना रही है, वहीं भाजपा और कांग्रेस भी ट्वीट से सरकार को घेरने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है. 

केजरीवाल सरकार ने क्या कहा-
आम आदमी पार्टी ने ट्वीट कर अपनी उपलब्धियां गिनाते हुए कहा कि हमने बिजली कंपनियों की सीएजी जांच कराई, जिससे कंपनियों में हड़कंप मच गया. साथ ही कहा कि हमने बिल में 50 फीसदी की कटौती की, बिजली की घंटों कटौती को बंद किया और बिजली कंपनियों पर जुर्माना लगाया और तीन साल में बिजली दरों में कोई वृद्धि नहीं हुई. 

महिला आयोग के बार में आम आदमी पार्टी ने कहा कि आप की सरकार आते ही दिल्ली महिला आयोग सक्रिय हो गई. सरकार ने महिला आयोग में जान फूंक दी. साथ ही वीरेंद्र दीक्षित का किला ध्वस्त किया और ह्मयूमन ट्रैफिकिंग पर सख्त नियम बनाएं. साथ ही पार्टी ने कहा कि दिल्ली में किरायेदार पर भी सरकार मेहरबान है और किरायेदारों से औसत बिल लेते हैं.

कांग्रेस ने क्या कहा-
आप सरकार के तीन साल पूरा होने पर कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय माकन ने हमला बोला है. अजय माकन ने ट्वीट कर सरकार की तीन साल की नाकामियों को उजागर किया है. उन्होंने लिखा है- आप सरकार के तीन साल पूरा होने के बाद-
1. डीटीसी और कलस्टर बसों में न तो सीसीटीवी और न ही कोई मार्शल की व्यवस्था हो पाई.
2. आप सरकार के कैबिनेट में कोई महिला मंत्री नहीं
3.दिल्ली शहरी आश्रय सुधार बोर्ड ने अभी तक महज 29 फीसदी टॉयलेट का निर्माण कराया यानी कि 384. जबकि लक्ष्य 1314 का था.
4. महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए कांग्रेस की प्रमुख योजना जीआरसी यानी लिंग संसाधन केंद्र और महिला हेल्पलाइन नंबर 181 को निष्क्रिय कर दिया है. 

 भाजपा ने क्या कहा-
भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने भी केजरीवाल सरकार के तीन साल पूरे होने पर हमला बोला है. उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल की सरकार विज्ञापन की सरकार है... भ्रम पैदा करने की मास्टरी है आम आदमी पार्टी की. साथ ही उन्होंने हैशटैग दिया है- तीन साल दिल्ली बेहाल. इतना ही नहीं, मनोज तिवारी ने केजरीवाल पर हमला बोलते हुए यह भी लिखा है कि केजरीवाल सरकार की असफलता के कारण 3 साल में 30 साल पीछे हो गई दिल्ली. वहीं बीजेपी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया कि 'क्या केजरीवाल जी ख़ुद को देश के क़ानून और संविधान से ऊपर समझते हैं इसलिए बार बार नियमो का उल्लंघन करते रहते हैं?  VIDEO: सीएम केजरीवाल ने किया था शराब की दुकान हटाने का वादा


