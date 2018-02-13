केजरीवाल सरकार के 3 साल: AAP ने गिनाईं उपलब्धियां तो कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने नाकामियां

आप सरकार के तीन साल पूरा होने के बाद-
#AapFailedWomen— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) February 13, 2018
After three years of AAP Govt.
1) No CCTVS or Marshals in DTC /cluster buses
2)No women in AAP cabinet
3)DUSIB completed only 29% i.e. 384 toilets, targeted 1314
4)Cong flagship scheme GRC(Gender Resource Centres) for women empowerment &181 made nonfunctional pic.twitter.com/jp0CGRgB3Q
VIDEO: सीएम केजरीवाल ने किया था शराब की दुकान हटाने का वादा
विज्ञापान की सरकार है @ArvindKejriwal— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 12, 2018
की .... भ्रम पैदा करने की मास्टरी है @AamAadmiParty की !!#3SaalDelhiBehaalhttps://t.co/s6ylpssz3R
