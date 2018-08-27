NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
राहुल गांधी के बचाव में उतरे अमरिंदर, कहा- 1984 दंगों के लिए कांग्रेस नहीं सिर्फ ये 5 लोग जिम्मेदार

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि 1984 के दंगों से कांग्रेस का कोई लेना-देना नहीं था, हालांकि पार्टी के कुछ नेता इसमें निजी तौर पर शामिल हो सकते हैं.

,
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के साथ पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह. (फाइल फोटो)

चंडीगढ़: पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि 1984 के दंगों से कांग्रेस का कोई लेना-देना नहीं था, हालांकि पार्टी के कुछ नेता इसमें निजी तौर पर शामिल हो सकते हैं. यह बात पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री ने राज्य विधानसभा में कही. पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री ने कुछ कांग्रेसी नेताओं के नाम भी लिए और दावा किया कि दंगे के बाद शिविरों में उन्होंने उनके नाम सुने थे. राज्य में 2015 में धर्मग्रंथों से हुई बेअदबी के मामले में विधानसभा में न्यायमूर्ति (सेवानिवृत्त) रणजीत सिंह आयोग की रिपोर्ट पेश किए जाने के कुछ समय बाद विपक्षी शिअद ने शून्य काल के दौरान 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों के मुद्दे को उठाया.
 
अमरिंदर ने सोमवार को भी अपना वही बयान दोहराया जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि कांग्रेस 1984 के दंगों में शामिल नहीं थी. उन्होंने कहा, 'सिख दंगे तब हुए जब इंदिरा जी की हत्या की गई, उस समय राजीव गांधी बंगाल में एयरपोर्ट पर थे. कुछ लोगों के अलावा दंगों में कांग्रेस का कोई रोल नहीं था. उनका नाम भी मैं ले सकता हूं. उनमें सज्जन कुमार, धर्मदास शास्त्री, अर्जुन दास और दो अन्य लोग शामिल थे.'

यह भी पढ़ें  :1984 दंगों को लेकर राहुल गांधी की टिप्पणी पर सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने किया पलटवार, कही यह बात...

अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, 'पार्टी के तौर पर कांग्रेस दंगों में कभी शामिल नहीं थी.' शिअद अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल और वरिष्ठ नेता बिक्रम सिंह मजीठिया ने कांग्रेस प्रमुख राहुल गांधी के बयान पर इस मुद्दे को उठाया. राहुल ने लंदन में हाल में कहा था कि पार्टी के रूप में कांग्रेस कभी भी दंगों में संलिप्त नहीं थी. कांग्रेस प्रमुख का बचाव करते हुए अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, जब 'ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार' हुआ था और उसके बाद दंगे हुए थे, तब कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी स्कूल में थे.' अमरिंदर ने कहा कि किसी चीज के लिए उन्हें जिम्मेदार ठहराना पूरी तरह से बेतुका है. मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जिस चीज से राहुल गांधी वाकिफ तक नहीं थे उसके लिए उन्हें जिम्मेदार ठहराना पूरी तरह से हास्यास्पद है. उन्होंने कहा कि एक पार्टी के रूप में कांग्रेस दंगों में कभी शामिल नहीं रही थी.

यह भी पढ़ें : सिख विरोधी दंगा ‘‘बेहद दुखद त्रासदी’, हिंसा में शामिल लोगों को सजा देने का ‘‘100 फीसदी’’ समर्थन : राहुल गांधी

अमरिंदर ने अकालियों को चेतावनी दी कि संवेदनशील मुद्दे पर सिखों की भावनाओं से खिलवाड़ नहीं करें. उन्होंने अकालियों पर आरोप लगाए कि वे अपनी सुविधा के मुताबिक दंगों के मुद्दे उठाते हैं. अमरिंदर ने सुखबीर सिंह बादल से भी कहा कि जब दंगे भड़के तब 'आप कैलिफोर्निया के एक विश्वविद्यालय में थे.' 
 
उधर, सिख दंगों पर कांग्रेस राहुल गांधी के बयान का बचाव करने पर अकाली दल की नेता व केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने कहा कि अमरिंदर सिंह को शर्म आनी चाहिए, एक सिख होने के नाते उन्हें चुल्‍लू भर पानी में डूब मरना चाहिए. 

VIDEO : सिखों ने 1984 दंगों पर कांग्रेस मुख्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन किया


(इनपुट: भाषा)


