देश

पासपोर्ट विवाद: ट्रोल्स को सुषमा स्वराज का जवाब, कहा- मुझे कुछ 'ट्वीट' से सम्मानित किया गया

अभी तक यह साफ नहीं है कि ट्वीट कर विदेश मंत्री को अपशब्द बोलने वालों पर पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई की या नहीं.

खास बातें

  1. विदेश मंत्री ने कहा बीते कुछ दिनों से देश से बाहर थी
  2. सुषमा स्वराज ने ट्रोल्स को भी दिया जवाबा
  3. विदेश मंत्री के समर्थन में आए लोग
नई दिल्ली: विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने अलग-अलग धर्म के दंपति को पासपोर्ट देने के उनके फैसले पर सवाल उठाने वालों को जवाब दिया है. उन्होंने खास तौर पर ट्विटर पर इस पूरी घटना को ट्रोल करने वालों पर हमला बोला है. सुषमा स्वराज ने इस पूरे विवाद को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया. उन्होंने लिखा कि वह 17 से 23 जून 2018 तक देश से बाहर थीं. मुझे नहीं पता कि मेरी गैर-मौजूदगी में यहां क्या हुआ. हालांकि मुझे इस दौरान कई ट्वीट से सम्मानित किया गया. मैं आपसे वह ट्वीट साझा कर रही हूं. क्योंकि मैनें उन्हें पसंद किया है. गौरतलब है कि विदेश मंत्री एक आधिकारिक दौर पर इटली, फ्रांस, बेल्जियम और यूरोपियन यूनियन गई थीं.
पिछले सप्ताह के शुरू में नोएडा के एक जोड़े ने आरोप लगाया कि क्योंकि वह शादी के बाद भी अलग-अलग धर्म को मानते हैं इसलिए उन्हें पासपोर्ट ऑफिस द्वारा पासपोर्ट जारी नहीं किया जा रहा है साथ ही उन्हें तंग भी किया जा रहा है. इस मामले में दंपति ने विदेश मंत्रालय से मदद मांगी थी.दंपति का आरोप था कि पासपोर्ट ऑफिस में पीड़ित महिला से अपना धर्म बदलने को कहा गया था. खास बात यह है कि तानवी सेठ और अनस सिद्दिकी ने 2007 में शादी की थी और इसके बाद उन्होंने अपना धर्म नहीं बदला था. उनकी एक सात साल की बेटी भी है.

वहीं महिला के पति सिद्दिकी ने बताया कि पासपोर्ट ऑफिस के अधिकारी ने उनसे अपना नाम और धर्म बदलने को कहा था. अधिकारी के अनुसार हम में से किसी एक को अपना नाम और धर्म बदलना होगा. हालांकि इस मामले के सामने आने के बाद संबंधित अधिकारी का तबादला कर दिया गया था. अधिकारी के तबादले के बाद कुछ लोगों ने विदेश मंत्रालय के इस फैसले पर सवाल खड़े किए थे. लोगों का कहना था कि अधिकारी सिर्फ अपना काम कर रहा था. कई लोगों ने विदेश मंत्रालय के इस फैसले को लेकर कई तरह के ट्वीट भी किए. विदेश मंत्री ने उनमें से कुछ ट्वीट साझा किए हैं. उनमें से एक ट्वीट में कहा गया है कि पक्षपातपूर्ण फैसला # मैं विकास मिश्र का समर्थन करता हूं. मैडम आप पर शर्म आती है - क्या यह आपकी इस्लामी किडनी का असर है.
 
विदेश मंत्री ने इन अप्रिय बातों को बहादुरी से स्वीकार किया और उनमें से कुछ ट्वीट को रिट्वीट किया. हालांकि अभी तक यह साफ नहीं है कि ट्वीट कर विदेश मंत्री को अपशब्द बोलने वालों पर पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई की या नहीं. इन सब के बीच प्रमुख विपक्षी पार्टी कांग्रेस ने सुषमा स्वराज के इस फैसले का समर्थन किया और ट्रोल्स के खिलाफ उनकी प्रतिक्रिया की भी सराहना की.
 
हालांकि कई लोगों ने विदेश मंत्रालय के उस फैसला का समर्थन भी किया. कई लोगों लिखा कि सुषमा स्वराज जाति और धर्म से ऊपर उठकर पहले भी कई बार कइयों की मदद कर चुकी हैं इसमें कुछ भी गलत नहीं है. 


