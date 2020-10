भारत ने एंटी सबमरीन सुपरसोनिक मिसाइल 'SMART' का किया सफल परीक्षण

The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR,Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement.