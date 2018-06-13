Jayanagar Election Result LIVE : कांग्रेस की सौम्या रेड्डी 5348 वोटों से आगे, बीजेपी काफी पीछे

-पहले राउंड की काउंटिंग के बाद कांग्रेस की सौम्या रेड्डी 427 वोटों से आगे चल रही हैं. वहीं, बीजेपी के बीएन प्रहलाद अभी पीछे हैं.
Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 5348 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 4 of counting— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018
Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 427 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 1 of counting— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018
बता दें कि चुनाव से पहले जनता दल (एस) ने पांच जून को अपने प्रत्याशी को मैदान से हटा लिया और अपने सत्तारूढ़ गठबंधन सहयोगी कांग्रेस को समर्थन दिया. मतगणना केन्द्र के भीतर और आसपास पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किये हैं.
Counting of votes for Jayanagar constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru begins.The election was countermanded after the death of BJP candidate B.N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat. BJP has fielded his brother B.N. Prahalad against Sowmya Reddy of Congress— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018
