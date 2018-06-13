NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Jayanagar Election Result LIVE : कांग्रेस की सौम्या रेड्डी 5348 वोटों से आगे, बीजेपी काफी पीछे

कर्नाटक के जयनगर विधानसभा सीट के लिए बुधवार की सुबह से मतगणना शुरू हो गई है.

,
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

नई दिल्ली: कर्नाटक के जयनगर विधानसभा सीट के लिए बुधवार की सुबह से मतगणना शुरू हो गई है. इस सीट पर भाजपा के बी एन प्रहलाद और कांग्रेस की सौम्या रेड्डी के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है. शुरुआती रुझानों की बात करें तो कांग्रेस यहां पर बढ़त में दिख रही है. बता दें कि यहां पर 11 जून को मतदान हुआ था. कर्नाटक विधानसभा के लिये 12 मई को प्रदेश भर में चुनाव कराये गये थे. हालांकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी बी एन विजयकुमार के निधन के बाद जयनगर में चुनाव स्थगित कर दिया गया था. विजयकुमार इस सीट से विधायक थे.

कर्नाटक की जयानगर विधानसभा सीट पर 55 फीसदी मतदान

कर्नाटक की जयानगर विधानसभा सीट पर 55 फीसदी मतदान जयनगर सीट पर 11 जून को हुये मतदान में करीब 55 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े थे. इस सीट पर विजयकुमार के भाई भाजपा के बी एन प्रहलाद और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व मंत्री रामलिंगा रेड्डी की बेटी सौम्या रेड्डी के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है.
 

जयनगर विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम LIVE UPDATES : 


- चौथे राउंड की गिनती के बाद कांग्रेस की सौम्या रेड्डी बीजेपी के बीएन प्रहलाद से 5348 वोटों से आगे  -पहले राउंड की काउंटिंग के बाद कांग्रेस की सौम्या रेड्डी 427 वोटों से आगे चल रही हैं. वहीं, बीजेपी के बीएन प्रहलाद अभी पीछे हैं.  -वोटों की गिनती जारी हो चुकी है.  बता दें कि चुनाव से पहले जनता दल (एस) ने पांच जून को अपने प्रत्याशी को मैदान से हटा लिया और अपने सत्तारूढ़ गठबंधन सहयोगी कांग्रेस को समर्थन दिया. मतगणना केन्द्र के भीतर और आसपास पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किये हैं.

VIDEO: CM कुमारस्वामी का अजीबोगरीब बयान, हम कांग्रेस की कृपा पर निर्भर हैं, 6.5 करोड़ लोगों के दबाव में नहीं


लोकप्रिय

