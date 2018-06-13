Jayanagar Election Result LIVE : कांग्रेस की सौम्या रेड्डी 5348 वोटों से आगे, बीजेपी काफी पीछे

Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 5348 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 4 of counting

Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 427 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 1 of counting

Counting of votes for Jayanagar constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru begins.The election was countermanded after the death of BJP candidate B.N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat. BJP has fielded his brother B.N. Prahalad against Sowmya Reddy of Congress