JNU Updates: 20 छात्रों को AIIMS ट्रॉमा में कराया गया भर्ती, दिल्ली पुलिस ने कैंपस में किया फ्लैग मार्ग

रविवार शाम जवाहर लाल नेहरू यूनिववर्सिटी (JNU) कैंपस में कुछ नकाबपोश बदमाश घुस गए और कैंपस में छात्रों और शिक्षकों पर धावा बोल दिया. हमले में छात्रसंघ की अध्यक्ष आइशी धोष बुरी तरह से घायल हो गई हैं. जानकारी के मुताबिक रविवार शाम बड़ी संख्या में बदमाश जेएनयू कैंपस में दाखिल हो गए, पहले उन्होंने छात्रों पर हमला किया और कुछ ही देर के बाद कैंपस के अंदर तोड़ फोड़ शुरू कर दी. हमलावरों के कई वीडियो और फोटोज सामने आए हैं, जहां वो हाथों में हॉकी, डंडे लिए घूम रहे हैं और कैंपस में तोड़ फोड़ करते नजर आ रहे हैं. छात्रों ने इस हमले के लिए छात्र संगठन एबीवीपी को जिम्मेदार बताया है. तो वहीं एबीवीपी के छात्रों ने इस हमले के लिए लेफ्ट के छात्रों को जिम्मेदार बताया है. बवाल के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस भी हरकत में आती हुई नजर आई.
The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020
The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.
#SOSJNUpic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen??? pic.twitter.com/4z5QqA6kya- Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal: I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus? (file pic) pic.twitter.com/B8utHsMSMS- ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in video. (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/gYqBOmA37c- ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
