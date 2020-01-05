NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबड़ी ख़बरवीडियोताज़ातरीनदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | देश |

JNU Updates: 20 छात्रों को AIIMS ट्रॉमा में कराया गया भर्ती, दिल्ली पुलिस ने कैंपस में किया फ्लैग मार्ग

रविवार शाम जवाहर लाल नेहरू यूनिववर्सिटी (JNU) कैंपस में कुछ नकाबकोश बदमाश घुस गए और कैंपस में छात्रों और शिक्षकों पर धावा बोल दिया.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
JNU Updates: 20 छात्रों को AIIMS ट्रॉमा में कराया गया भर्ती, दिल्ली पुलिस ने कैंपस में किया फ्लैग मार्ग

JNU Update: रविवार शाम कई नकाबकोश कैंपस में घुसे

रविवार शाम जवाहर लाल नेहरू यूनिववर्सिटी (JNU) कैंपस में कुछ नकाबपोश बदमाश घुस गए और कैंपस में छात्रों और शिक्षकों पर धावा बोल दिया. हमले में छात्रसंघ की अध्यक्ष आइशी धोष बुरी तरह से घायल हो गई हैं. जानकारी के मुताबिक रविवार शाम बड़ी संख्या में बदमाश जेएनयू कैंपस में दाखिल हो गए, पहले उन्होंने छात्रों पर हमला किया और कुछ ही देर के बाद कैंपस के अंदर तोड़ फोड़ शुरू कर दी. हमलावरों के कई वीडियो और फोटोज सामने आए हैं, जहां वो हाथों में हॉकी, डंडे लिए घूम रहे हैं और कैंपस में तोड़ फोड़ करते नजर आ रहे हैं. छात्रों ने इस हमले के लिए छात्र संगठन एबीवीपी को जिम्मेदार बताया है. तो वहीं एबीवीपी के छात्रों ने इस हमले के लिए लेफ्ट के छात्रों को जिम्मेदार बताया है. बवाल के बाद दिल्ली पुलिस भी हरकत में आती हुई नजर आई.   


Here are the updates on the violence at JNU:
 


Jan 05, 2020
21:55 (IST)
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जेएनयू कैंपस में किया फ्लैग मार्ग
Jan 05, 2020
21:41 (IST)
JNU में बवाल: दिल्ली पुलिस को दिए निर्देश- अनिल बैजल
जेएनयू झड़प पर उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने कहा- कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस को हरसंभव कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं.
Jan 05, 2020
21:39 (IST)
JNU में मारपीट: 'देश पर राज करने वाले फांसीवादी छात्रों से डर गए'
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि, ''नकाबपोश उपद्रवियों द्वारा जेएनयू के छात्रों-शिक्षकों पर हमला स्तब्ध करने वाला है. इस हमले में कई छात्र-शिक्षक घायल हो गए हैं. उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'देश पर राज करने वाले फासीवादी हमारे बहादुर छात्रों की आवाज से डर गए हैं. आज जेएनयू में हुई हिंसा उसी डर को दर्शाती है.
Jan 05, 2020
21:34 (IST)
अब तक 20 घायलों को एम्स के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया गया है.
Jan 05, 2020
21:26 (IST)
JNU प्रशासन के अनुरोध पर कैंपस में प्रवेश किया: दिल्ली पुलिस
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में छात्रों के दो समूहों के बीच हुई झड़प के बाद जेएनयू प्रशासन के अनुरोध पर रविवार को परिसर में प्रवेश किया. अधिकारियों ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने परिसर में कानून-व्यवस्था बहाल करने के लिए पुलिस बुलाई थी. 
Jan 05, 2020
21:20 (IST)
जेएनयू हिंसा: जेएनयू के वीसी कैंपस में नहीं
जेएनयू के कुलपति एम जगदीश कुमार कैंपस में मौजूद नहीं हैं. पूर्वी गेट के पास उनके आवास के बाहर गार्ड्स मौजूद हैं. 
Jan 05, 2020
21:18 (IST)
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि जेएनयू झड़प पर उन्होंने उपराज्यपाल से बात की और पुलिस को कानून-व्यवस्था बहाल करने का निर्देश देने की अपील की.

Jan 05, 2020
21:15 (IST)

कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने इस घटना को लेकर ट्वीट किया. उन्होंने लिखा कि हम ये लाइव टीवी पर जो देख रहे हैं वह डरा देने वाला है. मुंह पर नकाब पहने लोग जेएनयू हॉस्टल में छात्रों पर हमला कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में सवाल यह उठता है कि दिल्ली पुलिस कहां है? मैं जानना चाहता हूं कि दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर कहां है?
Jan 05, 2020
21:07 (IST)
जेएनयू प्रशासन ने बयान जारी कर कहा है कि लाठी-डंडे लिए नकाबपोश शरारती तत्व आस-पास घूम रहे हैं, संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं और लोगों पर हमला कर रहे हैं; कानून-व्यवस्था बरकरार रखने के लिए पुलिस बुलाई गई है.
Jan 05, 2020
21:02 (IST)
जेएयू के घायल 15 छात्रों को एम्स के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में एडमिट कराया गया है. 
Jan 05, 2020
21:01 (IST)
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने घटना को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं. सुरजेवाला ने ट्वीट किया, मोदी जी और अमित शाह जी की आख़िर देश के युवाओं और छात्रों से क्या दुश्मनी है? कभी फ़ीस वृद्धि के नाम पर युवाओं की पिटाई, कभी सविंधान पर हमले का विरोध हो तो छात्रों की पिटाई. आज जवाहर लाल नेहरू में हिंसा का नंगा नाच हो रहा है और वो भी सरकारी संरक्षण में!
हमारा वक्तव्य-
Jan 05, 2020
20:57 (IST)
अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर ने जेएनयू में हुई हिंसा को लेकर ट्वीट किया और सवाल उठाया कि दिल्ली पुलिस कैंपस के अंदर हिंसा की इजाजत क्यों दे रही है? 
Jan 05, 2020
20:54 (IST)
जेएयू कैंपस में घायल हुए तीन छात्रों को AIIMS और सफदरजंग अस्पताल ले जाया गया है.
Jan 05, 2020
20:52 (IST)
पुलिस की टीम जएनयू कैंपस में पहुंची.

Jan 05, 2020
20:41 (IST)
जेएनयू छात्रों पर हुए हमले के बाद दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि जेएनयू में छात्रों के ऊपर हुए हमला की घटना के बारे में जानकर हैरान हूं. छात्रों को बुरी तरह से पीटा गया है. दिल्ली पुलिस को इस पर फौरन कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए और स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लाना चाहिए.
Jan 05, 2020
20:38 (IST)
रविवार शाम जवाहर लाल नेहरू यूनिववर्सिटी (JNU) कैंपस में कुछ नकाबकोश बदमाश घुस गए
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... JNU में मचे बवाल के बीच पी चिदंबरम ने दिल्ली पुलिस पर साधा निशाना, कहा - लाइव टीवी पर सब दिख रहा है पर...? 

Advertisement

 
 
 