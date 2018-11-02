पत्रकार पल्लवी गोगोई के रेप के आरोपों का एमजे अकबर ने किया खंडन, कहा- सहमति से थे रिश्ते में

Ppl who worked with me&knew both of us have indicated that they would be happy to bear testimony to what is stated above&at no stage, did the behavior of Pallavi Gogoi, give any one of them impression that she was working under duress: MJ Akbar's statement to ANI— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018
Somewhere around 1994, Ms. Pallavi Gogoi&I entered into consensual relationship that spanned several months.This relationship gave rise to talk &would later cause strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on best note: MJ Akbar to ANI— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018
On 2 Nov, 2018, the Washington Post ran a piece written by Ms. Pallavi Gogoi, detailing false allegations of rape and violence against me. I have had occasion to read this article and it has become necessary, at this point in time, to bring certain facts to light: MJ Akbar to ANI— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018
I don't know Pallavi's reasons for telling this lie, but a lie it is: #MJAkbar's wife Mallika Akbar to ANI on journalist Pallavi Gogoi's rape allegations in the Washington Post against her husband pic.twitter.com/SFws1TwWhx— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement