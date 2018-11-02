पत्रकार पल्लवी गोगोई के रेप के आरोपों का एमजे अकबर ने किया खंडन, कहा- सहमति से थे रिश्ते में

खास बातें एमजे अकबर ने आरोपों का किया खंडन सहमति से रिश्ते में होने की कही बात पत्नी ने भी किया बचाव

Ppl who worked with me&knew both of us have indicated that they would be happy to bear testimony to what is stated above&at no stage, did the behavior of Pallavi Gogoi, give any one of them impression that she was working under duress: MJ Akbar's statement to ANI — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

Somewhere around 1994, Ms. Pallavi Gogoi&I entered into consensual relationship that spanned several months.This relationship gave rise to talk &would later cause strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on best note: MJ Akbar to ANI — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

On 2 Nov, 2018, the Washington Post ran a piece written by Ms. Pallavi Gogoi, detailing false allegations of rape and violence against me. I have had occasion to read this article and it has become necessary, at this point in time, to bring certain facts to light: MJ Akbar to ANI — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

एमजे अकबर ने अमेरिका में बसी पत्रकार पल्लवी गोगोई के रेप आरोपों को खंडन किया है. अकबर का दावा है कि 1994 के आसपास के उनके और पल्लवी सहमति से रिश्ते में थे और इसकी वजह से उनके परिवार में भी तनाव की वजह बन गया हुआ था. बाद में यह रिश्ता खराब ताल्लुकात के साथ खत्म हो गया. न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए बयान में उन्होंने कहा कि जिन लोगों ने उनके साथ काम किया है वह हमारे और पल्लवी के बारे में जानते हैं, वह उस बात की गवाही देने के लिए तैयार हैं क्या उनमें से किसी को पल्लवी का व्यवहार देखकर ऐसा लगा कि वह किसी भी दबाव में थी.एमजे अकबर ने अमेरिका में बसी पत्रकार पल्लवी गोगोई के रेप आरोपों को खंडन किया है. अकबर ने कहा न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से कहा है कि 2 नंवबर 2018 में वाशिंगटन पोस्ट में लिखे एक लेख में पल्लवी गोगोई ने उनके ऊपर झूठे और गलत आरोप लगाए हैं. मैंने इस लेख को पढ़ा है और यह जरूरी हो गया है कि कुछ तथ्य सबके प्रकाश में लाए जाएं. इसके आगे अकबर ने दावा है कि 1994 के आसपास के वह और पल्लवी सहमति से रिश्ते में थे और कई महीने में तक चला. इसकी वजह से उनके परिवार में भी तनाव हुआ था बाद में यह रिश्ता खराब ताल्लुकात के साथ खत्म हो गया. उन्होंने कहा कि जिन लोगों ने उनके साथ काम किया है वह हमारे और पल्लवी के बारे में जानते हैं, वह उस बात की गवाही देने के लिए खुशी-खुशी तैयार हैं, उनमें से किसी को भी ऐसा नहीं लगा कि पल्लवी किसी भी दबाव में थी. गौरतलब है कि वाशिंगटन पोस्ट में लिखे एक लेख में पल्लवी गोगोई ने आरोप लगाया है कि एमजे अकबर समाचारपत्र 'द एशियन एज' के प्रधान संपादक थे, जब वह (पल्लवी) 'अकबर से प्रभावित 22-वर्षीय पत्रकार' के रूप में समाचारपत्र से जुड़ी थीं. पल्लवी लिखती हैं, वह उनकी 'भाषा तथा वाक्यांशों से मंत्रमुग्ध थीं' और सभी प्रकार का 'ज़ुबानी अत्याचार' बर्दाश्त करती गईं, क्योंकि वह इसे सीखने की प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा मानती रहीं.