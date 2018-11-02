NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पत्रकार पल्लवी गोगोई के रेप के आरोपों का एमजे अकबर ने किया खंडन, कहा- सहमति से थे रिश्ते में

अकबर ने कहा न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से कहा है कि 2 नंवबर 2018 में वाशिंगटन पोस्ट में लिखे एक लेख में पल्लवी गोगोई ने उनके ऊपर झूठे और गलत आरोप लगाए हैं.

खास बातें

  1. एमजे अकबर ने आरोपों का किया खंडन
  2. सहमति से रिश्ते में होने की कही बात
  3. पत्नी ने भी किया बचाव
नई दिल्ली: एमजे अकबर ने अमेरिका में बसी पत्रकार पल्लवी गोगोई के रेप आरोपों को खंडन किया है. अकबर का दावा है कि 1994 के आसपास के उनके और पल्लवी सहमति से रिश्ते में थे और इसकी वजह से उनके परिवार में भी तनाव की वजह बन गया हुआ था. बाद में यह रिश्ता खराब ताल्लुकात के साथ खत्म हो गया. न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए बयान में उन्होंने कहा कि जिन लोगों ने उनके साथ काम किया है वह हमारे और पल्लवी के बारे में जानते हैं, वह उस बात की गवाही देने के लिए तैयार हैं क्या उनमें से किसी को पल्लवी का व्यवहार देखकर ऐसा लगा कि वह किसी भी दबाव में थी.  
एमजे अकबर ने अमेरिका में बसी पत्रकार पल्लवी गोगोई के रेप आरोपों को खंडन किया है. अकबर ने कहा न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से कहा है कि 2 नंवबर 2018 में वाशिंगटन पोस्ट में लिखे एक लेख में पल्लवी गोगोई ने उनके ऊपर झूठे और गलत आरोप लगाए हैं. मैंने इस लेख को पढ़ा है और यह जरूरी हो गया है कि कुछ तथ्य सबके प्रकाश में लाए जाएं.  
 
गौरतलब है कि वाशिंगटन पोस्ट में लिखे एक लेख में पल्लवी गोगोई ने आरोप लगाया है कि एमजे अकबर समाचारपत्र 'द एशियन एज' के प्रधान संपादक थे, जब वह (पल्लवी) 'अकबर से प्रभावित 22-वर्षीय पत्रकार' के रूप में समाचारपत्र से जुड़ी थीं. पल्लवी लिखती हैं, वह उनकी 'भाषा तथा वाक्यांशों से मंत्रमुग्ध थीं' और सभी प्रकार का 'ज़ुबानी अत्याचार' बर्दाश्त करती गईं, क्योंकि वह इसे सीखने की प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा मानती रहीं.

एमजे अकबर की पत्नी ने भी एएनआई को दिये बयान में सभी आरोपों का खंडन किया है
 
