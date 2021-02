पुडुचेरी के राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम को लेकर BJP पर जमकर बरसे अशोक गहलोत, कहा- किसी भी हद तक...

Read Also: राजस्थान में किसानों को लेकर सचिन पायलट बनाम अशोक गहलोत का मुद्दा फिर उभर रहा

What has happened in #Puducherry is most unfortunate & yet another case of how BJP is destabilising Congress govts to grab power through unethical means. First, they created problems in running the administration through the Lieutenant Governor and now this has happened.

1/3