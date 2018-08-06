शशि थरूर बोले, मोदी सब पहन लेते हैं लेकिन मुस्लिम टोपी से इनकार क्यों? BJP ने कांग्रेस से माफी की मांग की 

खास बातें कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर का पीएम मोदी पर हमला कहा- पीएम मुस्लिम टोपी क्यों नहीं पहनते बीजेपी ने कांग्रेस ने माफी की मांग की

Advertisement

Dear @ShashiTharoor,this smacks of outlandish mindset,particularly a mocking affront to rich traditional culture of people of Northeast,including those of Nagaland whom you specifically choose to mention. It’s this Congress mindset,which treated Northeast with disdain for 70 yrs. pic.twitter.com/oFAHFh5u5I — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 6, 2018

Shashi Tharoor insults the proud cultural heritage of the people of North-East.



This condescension & arrogance towards the people of India have become hallmarks of @INCIndia. pic.twitter.com/vul4SOtpVN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 6, 2018

For Shashi Tharoor, Naga headgear is ‘outlandish’ and ‘hilarious’. In his over zealous love for skull cap, Tharoor doesn’t mind insulting d customs of d Nagas n other NE people: https://t.co/WpgshY9cji via @DNA Web Team — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 6, 2018

Dear Rajyavardhan, you know better: I was obviously referring to the ceremonial headdress offered to visiting dignitaries, not daily wear. But you're sidestepping the point: when PM wears all types of headgear, eg https://t.co/Ma7tU9q6n1, why does he avoid just one? https://t.co/BeKql5Fnj5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 6, 2018

उन्होंने कहा, 'आप उन्हें पंख लगी नगा टोपियां पहने देखते हैं. आप उन्हें अलग तरह की पोशाकों में देखते हैं जो कि एक प्रधानमंत्री के लिहाज से ठीक है. इंदिरा गांधी भी तस्वीरों में विभिन्न प्रकार की पोशाकों में दिखती थीं. लेकिन मोदी अब भी हमेशा एक खास टोपी को पहनने से क्यों मना कर देते हैं?' पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री 'समकालीन भारत में नफरत, हिंसा एवं असहिष्णुता के खिलाफ लड़ाई' के विषय पर एक संगोष्ठी को संबोधित कर रहे थे. थरूर ने इससे पहले हाल में कहा था कि भाजपा सत्ता में लौटी तो संविधान को दोबारा लिखेगी और 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' के निर्माण का रास्ता तैयार करेगी. उनकी इस टिप्पणी को लेकर भी विवाद हुआ था.यह भी पढ़ें : ‘हिंदू पाकिस्तान’ के बाद थरूर का एक और विवादित बयान, बोले- ‘मुस्लिमों की तुलना में गाय’ ज्यादा सुरक्षित उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी हरे रंग से परहेज करते हैं क्योंकि उन्हें लगता है कि यह रंग मुस्लिम तुष्टीकरण से जुड़ा है. थरूर ने कहा, 'वह हरा रंग पहनने से क्यों इनकार करते हैं, वह रंग जिसके बारे में उनका कहना है कि यह मुस्लिम तुष्टीकरण से जुड़ा है? यह किस तरह की बात है?' अरुणाचल प्रदेश के रहने वाले केंद्रीय मंत्री रिजिजू ने थरूर पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा, 'पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों और जनजातियों का अपमान करने के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी माफी मांगे. शशि थरूर ने पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों और नगा जनजाति की टोपियों को अजीबो गरीब एवं हास्यप्रद दिखने वाला बताया है.'केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि थरूर की टिप्पणी से उनकी 'अजीब' मानसिकता का पता चलता है. उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'प्रिय शशि थरूर यह अजीब मानसिकता का परिचायक है, खासकर नगालैंड, जिसका आपने खासतौर पर उल्लेख किया, सहित पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों की समृद्ध पारंपरिक संस्कृति का मजाक उड़ाना है. कांग्रेस अपनी मानसिकता के कारण 70 सालों से पूर्वोत्तर की उपेक्षा करती रही.'केंद्रीय सूचना एवं प्रसारण राज्य मंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्वीट किया, 'शशि थरूर ने पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों की गौरवशाली सांस्कृतिक विरासत का अपमान किया है. भारत के लोगों के प्रति यह अहंकार एवं दंभ कांग्रेस की पहचान बन गई है.'भाजपा के महासचिव राम माधव ने भी थरूर की आलोचना करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'शशि थरूर के लिए नगा टोपी अजीबो गरीब और हास्यप्रद है. मुस्लिम टोपी के लिए बहुत ज्यादा प्यार दिखाते हुए थरूर को नगाओं एवं पूर्वोत्तर के दूसरे लोगों के रीति रिवाजों का अपमान करने में दिक्कत नहीं हुई.'बाद में थरूर ने राठौड़ को जवाब देते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'प्रिय राज्यवर्द्धन आपको यह बेहतर पता होगा: मैं साफ तौर पर गणमान्य लोगों को पहनाए जाने वाली रस्मी टोपियों की बात कर रहा था ना कि रोजाना इस्तेमाल में लायी जाने वाली टोपियों की. लेकिन आप मूल सवाल से पीछे हट रहे हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री हर तरह की टोपियां पहनते हैं, केवल एक टोपी से क्यों बचते हैं?'