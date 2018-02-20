शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दावोस में पीएम के साथ नीरव मोदी की उपस्थिति पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- क्या PMO सो रहा था?

उन्होंने कहा, ‘विदेश मंत्रालय के अनुसार नीरव मोदी को आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया था, लेकिन वह मंच पर आपके साथ थे. मैं तो बस यह जानना चाहता हूं कि इतनी सावधानी बरतने वाला पीएमओ क्या इस समय सो रहा था? कृपया राष्ट्र को बताएं.’
According to our Ministry, Nirav Modi was not invited to Davos!! But he was very much with you on the dias.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 20, 2018
I just want to be enlightened!!
Was the "ever so vigilant PMO" sleeping this time? Or did it dive deep like always into the "Kundli" of Nirav...and still...2>3
