होम | देश |

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दावोस में पीएम के साथ नीरव मोदी की उपस्थिति पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- क्या PMO सो रहा था?

पीएनबी घोटाला मामले में चल रही राजनीतिक उठा-पटक में अब बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा भी कूद पड़े हैं.

,
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दावोस में पीएम के साथ नीरव मोदी की उपस्थिति पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- क्या PMO सो रहा था?

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. एक बार फिर से शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है.
  2. शत्रुघ्न ने पीएमओ पर भी निशाना साधा है.
  3. दावोस में नीरव मोदी की उपस्थिति पर भी सवाल उठाया.
नई दिल्ली: पीएनबी घोटाला मामले में चल रही राजनीतिक उठा-पटक में अब बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा भी कूद पड़े हैं. अभिनेता और सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के पिछले महीने विश्व आर्थिक मंच की बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ नीरव मोदी की उपस्थिति पर सवाल उठाया है. 

पटना साहिब क्षेत्र से भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा व्यंग्यात्मक ट्वीट की एक श्रृंखला जारी करते हुए विदेश मामलों के मंत्रालय से पूछा है कि हमेशा अति सजग रहने वाला पीएमओ इस समय सो रहा था. 

यह भी पढ़ें - PNB घोटाले पर बोले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, 'हे प्रधान सेवक, हे प्रधान रक्षक, चौकीदार-ए-वतन...'

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने प्रधानमंत्री को संबोधित करते और पिछले साल अक्टूबर महीने में पटना विश्वविद्यालय शताब्दी समारोह का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा है कि पटना का सांसद होने के बावजूद उक्त समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री के साथ मंच पर मौजूद रहने की अनुमति उन्हें नहीं दी गई, क्योंकि पीएमओ द्वारा अनुमोदित सूची में उनका नाम नहीं था.  उन्होंने कहा, ‘विदेश मंत्रालय के अनुसार नीरव मोदी को आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया था, लेकिन वह मंच पर आपके साथ थे. मैं तो बस यह जानना चाहता हूं कि इतनी सावधानी बरतने वाला पीएमओ क्या इस समय सो रहा था? कृपया राष्ट्र को बताएं.’ 

यह भी पढ़ें - बाबुल सुप्रियो के बयान पर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का पलटवार, बोले- कौन हैं ये, मैं नहीं जानता

गौरतलब है कि पार्टी के भीतर दरकिनार किए जाने से नाराज चल रहे शत्रुघ्न कभी भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारकों में से एक रहे हैं और हाल के दिनों में उनकी पार्टी लाईन से हटकर की गयी कई बेबाक टिप्पणियों के कारण भाजपा को फजीहत झेलनी पड़ी है.

VIDEO: खाया नहीं लेकिन खाने दिया : यशवंत सिन्हा (इनपुट भाषा से)


