वामपंथी विचारकों की गिरफ्तारी पर राहुल का तंज, 'देश में अब सिर्फ इकलौते एनजीओ RSS के लिए जगह'

There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018
Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon
This is a brazen attack on democratic rights. We are demanding that all the cases against these people be withdrawn and they be released forthwith: CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on raids and arrests across the country in connection with #BhimaKoregaon violence case pic.twitter.com/rocy4ldhfA— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018
