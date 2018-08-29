NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
वामपंथी विचारकों की गिरफ्तारी पर राहुल का तंज, 'देश में अब सिर्फ इकलौते एनजीओ RSS के लिए जगह'
कई वामपंथी विचारकों, सामाजिक और मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ पुलिस की छापेमारी को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि 'न्यू इंडिया' में एकमात्र एनजीओ आरएससए के लिए जगह है.

वामपंथी विचारकों की गिरफ्तारी पर राहुल का तंज, 'देश में अब सिर्फ इकलौते एनजीओ RSS के लिए जगह'

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: कई वामपंथी विचारकों, सामाजिक और मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ पुलिस की छापेमारी को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने आज नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि 'न्यू इंडिया' में एकमात्र एनजीओ राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएससए) के लिए जगह है. बाढ़ प्रभावित केरल के दौरे पर पहुंचे गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'भारत में अब सिर्फ एकमात्र एनजीओ के लिए जगह है और वह आरएसएस है.'
 
उन्होंने सरकार पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा, 'दूसरे सभी एनजीओ को बंद कर दो. सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को जेल भेज दो और शिकायत करने वालों को गोली मार दो. न्यू इंडिया में स्वागत है.'

यह भी पढ़ें : भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा में 5 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी पर बोलीं अरुंधति रॉय, 'इमरजेंसी की घोषणा होने वाली है'
 
उधर, सीपीआई नेता प्रकाश करात ने भी भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले में की गई छापेमारी और गिरफ्तारियों पर कहा, 'यह लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों पर बड़ा हमला है. हम मांग करते हैं इन लोगों के खिलाफ दर्ज किए गए सभी केस वापस लिए जाएं और उन्हें जल्द से जल्द रिहा किया जाए.'

VIDEO : भीमा कोरेगांव केस में मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता, वकील, पत्रकार गिरफ़्तार


आपको बता दें कि भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा की जांच कर रही पुणे पुलिस ने मंगलवार की सुबह मुंबई, दिल्ली, हैदराबाद, फरीदाबाद और रांची में एक साथ छापेमारी कर घंटों तलाशी ली औऱ फिर 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया. पुणे पुलिस के मुताबिक सभी पर प्रतिबंधित माओवादी संगठन से लिंक होने का आरोप है, जबकि मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता इसे सरकार के विरोध में उठने वाली आवाज को दबाने की दमनकारी कार्रवाई बता रहे हैं. रांची से फादर स्टेन स्वामी, हैदराबाद से वामपंथी विचारक वरवरा राव, फरीदाबाद से सुधा भारद्धाज और दिल्ली से सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गौतम नावलाखा की भी गिरफ्तारी भी हुई है.


