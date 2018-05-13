NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IPL 2018: जब सुरक्षा घेरे को तोड़कर विराट कोहली के पैर छूने मैदान में पहुंचा प्रशंसक, देखें VIDEO

टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली ने अपने खेलकौशल से करोड़ों लोगों को प्रशंसक बनाया है. .

IPL 2018: जब सुरक्षा घेरे को तोड़कर विराट कोहली के पैर छूने मैदान में पहुंचा प्रशंसक, देखें VIDEO

दिल्‍ली डेयरडेविल्‍स के खिलाफ मैच में विराट कोहली ने 70 रनों की पारी खेली (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. इस प्रशंसक ने विराट कोहली के साथ सेल्‍फी भी ली
  2. आरसीबी- दिल्‍ली डेयरडेविल्‍स मैच के दौरान हुई यह घटना
  3. मैच आरसीबी पांच विकेट से जीती, विराट ने बनाए 70 रन
नई दिल्‍ली:
टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली ने अपने खेलकौशल से करोड़ों लोगों को प्रशंसक बनाया है. सचिन तेंदुलकर के संन्‍यास लेने के बाद उन्‍हें इस समय टीम इंडिया का सबसे बड़ा खिलाड़ी माना जाता है. भारत में तो वैसे ही क्रिकेट के प्रति गजब की दीवानगी है. आईपीएल 2018 के अंतर्गत शनिवार को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू और दिल्‍ली डेयरडेविल्‍स के बीच खेले गए मैच के दौरान एक फैन सुरक्षा घेरे को तोड़कर विराट कोहली के पैर छूने मैदान के बीचोंबीच जा पहुंचा. फिरोजशाह कोटला मैदान पर खेले गए इस मैच में आरसीबी ने दिल्‍ली को 5 विकेट से पराजित किया. मजे की बात यह है कि घरेलू क्रिकेट में दिल्‍ली की ओर से खेलने वाले विराट ने इस मैच में 70 रन की पारी खेलते हुए रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू की जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई.(वीडियो यहां देखें)
 

विराट भले ही आईपीएल में आरसीबी के लिए खेल रहे हैं लेकिन अपने 'लोकल हीरो' को कोटला पर मौजूद क्रिकेटप्रेमियों ने भरपूर समर्थन किया. विराट के कई प्रशंसक को आरसीबी की जर्सी पहनकर मैच देखने के लिए पहुंचे. विराट जब बल्‍लेबाजी कर रहे थे तो उनका एक फैन सुरक्षा व्‍यवस्‍था को तोड़ते हुए दौड़कर मैदान के बीचोंबीच जा पहुंचा. उसने साष्‍टांग होकर विराट की पैर भी छुए. यही नहीं, इस दौरान फैन ने विराट के साथ सेल्‍फी भी ली.बाद में सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उसे वहां से हटाया.

मैच में आरसीबी ने 5 विकेट से जीत हासिल कर प्‍लेऑफ में प्रवेश की अपनी धुंधली सी संभावनाएं बरकरार रखी है. कप्‍तान विराट कोहली के 70 (40 गेंद, सात चौके, तीन छक्‍के) और एबी डिविलियर्स के नाबाद 72 रनों (37 गेंद, चार चौके और छह छक्‍के) की बदौलत रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू ने यह जीत हासिल की. मैच में दिल्‍ली ने ऋषभ पंत (61 रन, 34 गेंद, पांच चौके और चार छक्‍के) तथा अभिषेक शर्मा (नाबाद 46 रन, 19 गेंद, तीन चौके और चार छक्‍के) की तूफानी पारियों की बदौलत 20 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 181 रन बनाए थे लेकिन आरसीबी ने 182 रन के लक्ष्‍य को 19 ओवर में 5 विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया.


