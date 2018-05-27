NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | आईपीएल 2018 |

IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: 'कुछ ऐसे' महेंद्र सिंह धोनी रहे हैं भुवनेश्वर कुमार पर हावी, काम करेगी SRH की 'सबसे बड़ी पावर'?

धोनी ऐसे बल्लेबाज रहे हैं, जिन्होंने बिना आउट हुए भुवनेश्वर के खिलाफ इस टूनामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं

,
33 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: 'कुछ ऐसे' महेंद्र सिंह धोनी रहे हैं भुवनेश्वर कुमार पर हावी, काम करेगी SRH की 'सबसे बड़ी पावर'?

केकेआर के मैच के बाद राशिद खान का साक्षात्कार लेते भुवनेश्वर कुमार

खास बातें

  1. आज मुकाबला नहीं संग्राम होगा!
  2. ...पर राशिद बने हुए हैं धोनी का सिरदर्द
  3. कौन मारेगा आज बाजी?
नई दिल्ली: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल)-11 का महामुकाबला कुछ ही देर बाद शुरू होने को है. कई टक्करों की चर्चा जोरों पर है. मुकाबला शुरू होने से पहले ही राशिद खान बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स कहा जा रहा है. लेकिन यहां टक्कर और भी हैं, जो बहुत ही रोचक हैं. इनमें से एक टक्कर है चेन्नई के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और एसआरएच के सीमर भुवनेश्वर कुमार के बीच. और इस सबके बीच हैदराबाद की सबसे बड़ी पावर की भी परीक्षा होने जा रही है. 
  पहले बात धोनी और भुवी की कर लेते हैं. दरअसल भुवनेश्वर कुमार के खिलाफा आईपीएल-11 में सबसे प्रभावी बल्लेबाज धोनी साबित हुए हैं. धोनी ऐसे बल्लेबाज रहे हैं, जिन्होंने बिना आउट हुए भुवनेश्वर के खिलाफ इस टूनामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं. धोनी फाइनल से पहले तक भुवनेश्वर कुमार के खिलाफ 52 गेंदों पर  87 रन बना चुके हैं. और उनका स्ट्रा. रेट 167.30 रहा है. ऐसें यह देखने वाली बात होगी कि फाइनल में भुवी धोनी को रोक पाते हैं या नहीं.  वास्तव में स्पिनरों के मुकाबले धोनी के बल्ले ने पेसरों के खिलाफ ज्यादा आग उगली है. 
यह भी पढ़ें:  'कुछ ऐसे' यादगार रहा राशिद खान के लिए सचिन तेंदुलकर से 'पहली मुलाकात' से बधाई तक का सफर!

धोनी ने इस टूर्नामेंट में जहां धोनी ने पेसरों के खिलाफ 166 रन बनाए हैं, तो स्पिनरों के खिलाफ चेन्नई कप्तान सिर्फ 118 रन ही बना सके. वहीं, पेसर के खिलाफ धोनी ने दो बार अपना विकेट गंवाया, तो स्पिनरों ने उनको चार बार अपना शिकार बनाया. ऐसे में आज सवाल यह है कि धोनी सहित चेन्नई के बाकी बल्लेबाज हैदराबाद के खिलाफ कैसा करते हैं, क्योंकि हैदराबाद की सबसे बड़ी पावर का जवाब नहीं है भाई साहब.

टिप्पणियां
VIDEO: जब आरसीबी ने पंजाब को दस विकेट से मात दी थी. 
आपको बता दें कि हैदराबाद के गेंदबाजों ने आईपीएल में सिर्फ 7.89 प्रति ओवर की दर से रन खर्च किए हैं. हैदराबाद इकलौती ऐसी टीम रही है, जिसने 150 से कम टोटल का तीन बार बचाव किया है. यही गेंदबाजी यूनिट ही हैदराबाद की सबसे बड़ी पावर है. आज चेन्नई की बैटिंग और हैदराबाद की बॉलिंग पावर के बीच युद्ध है. कौन जीतेगा, यह वक्त ही बताएगा.

 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

33 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... दिशा पटानी ने दिया Beyonce को ट्रिब्यूट, 22 लाख बार देखा गया वीडियो
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Advertisement

 
 
 