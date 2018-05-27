IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: 'कुछ ऐसे' महेंद्र सिंह धोनी रहे हैं भुवनेश्वर कुमार पर हावी, काम करेगी SRH की 'सबसे बड़ी पावर'?

पहले बात धोनी और भुवी की कर लेते हैं. दरअसल भुवनेश्वर कुमार के खिलाफा आईपीएल-11 में सबसे प्रभावी बल्लेबाज धोनी साबित हुए हैं. धोनी ऐसे बल्लेबाज रहे हैं, जिन्होंने बिना आउट हुए भुवनेश्वर के खिलाफ इस टूनामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं. धोनी फाइनल से पहले तक भुवनेश्वर कुमार के खिलाफ 52 गेंदों पर 87 रन बना चुके हैं. और उनका स्ट्रा. रेट 167.30 रहा है. ऐसें यह देखने वाली बात होगी कि फाइनल में भुवी धोनी को रोक पाते हैं या नहीं. वास्तव में स्पिनरों के मुकाबले धोनी के बल्ले ने पेसरों के खिलाफ ज्यादा आग उगली है.
Final Matchday today with #BESTvsBEST as it all comes down to this. It's now just the Super Kings who stand between us and the Cup tonight. Mumbai are you ready for the #IPL2018Final ?#CSKvSRH#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/hI6VRwKC9N— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2018
The last 5 times where Dhoni has faced Rashid, more than 50% of the deliveries have been dots with Dhoni having a strike rate just above 60. We wish Rashid All The Best for the #IPL2018Final#CSKvSRH#IPL2018#BESTvsBESTpic.twitter.com/e7NvusMoPZ— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2018
