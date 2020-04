तापसी पन्नू ने गुलाटियां मारते हुए अपना पुराना वीडियो किया शेयर, लिखा- ''हॉकी वर्ल्ड में इसे...''

This one is from #Soorma . Ithe hockey world they call it ‘baajiyaan' but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid , had a lot of this ‘fun' while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set. Also my coach @sandeep_rebirth was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class ! Talk about method prep #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

