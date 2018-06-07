NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 |

महाराष्‍ट्र के बाद बिहार में BJP के सामने खड़ी हुई मुश्किलें, JDU ने 2019 के लिए इतनी सीटों पर किया दावा

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी के लिए एनडीए गठबंधन के सहयोगियों को साथ लेकर चलना मुश्किल हो गया है. उपचुनावों में मिली हार के बाद बीजेपी जहां सहयोगी दलों को मनाने में जुटी है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
महाराष्‍ट्र के बाद बिहार में BJP के सामने खड़ी हुई मुश्किलें, JDU ने 2019 के लिए इतनी सीटों पर किया दावा

जेडीयू के नेशनल जनरल सेक्रेटरी श्‍याम रजक

खास बातें

  1. 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में 25 सीटों पर जेडीयू लड़ेंगी चुनाव
  2. जेडीयू के साथ न्‍याय करना होगा.
  3. हम विचारधारा और नीतियों के आधार पर एनडीए के साथ हैं
नई दिल्ली: 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी के लिए एनडीए गठबंधन के सहयोगियों को साथ लेकर चलना मुश्किल हो गया है. उपचुनावों में मिली हार के बाद बीजेपी जहां सहयोगी दलों को मनाने में जुटी है. वहीं एनडीए के सहयोगी दल बीजेपी के लिए मुश्किल खड़ी करते जा रहे हैं. बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह बुधवार को शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे को मनाने के लिए मुंबई स्थिति उनके घर मातोश्री पहुंचे थे. इस मुलाकात के बाद दोनों पार्टियों के बीच दूरी कम होने की संभावना जताई जा रही थी लेकिन शिवसेना ने साफ कर दिया है कि वह आगामी सारे चुनाव अकेले ही लड़ेगी. 

BJP में शामिल होने की अफवाह पर प्रणब मुखर्जी की बेटी शर्मिष्ठा बोलीं- राजनीति छोड़ दूंगी, मगर...

वहीं बिहार में भी बीजेपी का अपने सहयोगी दल जेडीयू के साथ कुछ सही नहीं चल रहा है. जहां जेडीयू के नेता नीतीश कुमार को गठबंधन का बड़ा भाई बता रहे हैं जबकि बिहार में जेडीयू के पास केवल 2 सांसद हैं और बीजेपी के पास 22 सांसद. इसके बाद भी बिहार के नेता 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जेडीयू के लिए 25 सीटों की मांग कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में बीजेपी के सामने आने वाले दिनों में और चुनौतियां पेश हो सकती हैं. 

 
उद्धव ठाकरे से मिले BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, क्या दूर होगी शिवसेना की नाराजगी?

जेडीयू के नेशनल जनरल सेक्रेटरी श्‍याम रजक गुरुवार को कहा कि नीतीश कुमार महत्‍वपूर्ण भूमिका रहे हैं. हमने 25 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था और 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में इससे कम सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने का कोई सवाल ही पैदा नहीं होता है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि अगर एनडीए नीतीश कुमार की छवि का फायदा उठाना चाहते हैं तो उसे जेडीयू के साथ न्‍याय करना होगा.

 
जेडीयू के राष्‍ट्रीय महासचिव ने कहा कि बिहार की ज्यूडिशियरी में आरक्षण है तो इसे हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लागू क्‍यों नहीं किया जाता. यह बीजेपी के इरादों पर संदेह उठाता है. यदि वह अम्बेडकर और दलितों के प्रति समर्पित हैं, तो उन्हें बिहार के दलितों के साथ न्याय करना चाहिए. उन्‍होने कहा कि बीजेपी को एनडीए एक मजबूत गठबंधन साबित करने के लिए हमें सम्मानजनक साझेदारी देनी चाहिए. 

टिप्पणियां
 
उन्‍होंने कहा कि हम विचारधारा और नीतियों के आधार पर एनडीए के साथ हैं, लेकिन यह कहना झूठ नहीं होगा कि हमारे साथ अन्याय हुआ है. हमें जिस तरह से प्राथमिकता मिलनी चाहिए थी, वह नहीं मिली है. 

VIDEO: क्या सीटों को लेकर एनडीए बिखर सकता है?
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... श्रीदेवी की बेटी ने कह दिया कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर टूट जाएगा उनके दीवानों का दिल; देखें Video
JDULoksabha Election 2019Shyam RajakBiharBJPNitish Kumar

Advertisement

 
 
 