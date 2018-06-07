खास बातें 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में 25 सीटों पर जेडीयू लड़ेंगी चुनाव जेडीयू के साथ न्‍याय करना होगा. हम विचारधारा और नीतियों के आधार पर एनडीए के साथ हैं

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी के लिए एनडीए गठबंधन के सहयोगियों को साथ लेकर चलना मुश्किल हो गया है. उपचुनावों में मिली हार के बाद बीजेपी जहां सहयोगी दलों को मनाने में जुटी है. वहीं एनडीए के सहयोगी दल बीजेपी के लिए मुश्किल खड़ी करते जा रहे हैं. बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह बुधवार को शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे को मनाने के लिए मुंबई स्थिति उनके घर मातोश्री पहुंचे थे. इस मुलाकात के बाद दोनों पार्टियों के बीच दूरी कम होने की संभावना जताई जा रही थी लेकिन शिवसेना ने साफ कर दिया है कि वह आगामी सारे चुनाव अकेले ही लड़ेगी.वहीं बिहार में भी बीजेपी का अपने सहयोगी दल जेडीयू के साथ कुछ सही नहीं चल रहा है. जहां जेडीयू के नेता नीतीश कुमार को गठबंधन का बड़ा भाई बता रहे हैं जबकि बिहार में जेडीयू के पास केवल 2 सांसद हैं और बीजेपी के पास 22 सांसद. इसके बाद भी बिहार के नेता 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जेडीयू के लिए 25 सीटों की मांग कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में बीजेपी के सामने आने वाले दिनों में और चुनौतियां पेश हो सकती हैं.

Nitish Kumar&JD(U) are playing major role in Bihar. We had contested election on 25 seats. They'll have to give us 25 seats, no question of any lesser number of seats. If NDA wants to be benefited by Nitish Kumar's image, they'll have to do justice to JD(U) & him: S Rajak, JD(U) pic.twitter.com/m0sRcprsba — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

There's reservation in judiciary in Bihar. Why can't it be done for SC&HC? It raises suspicions on BJP's intentions. If they're dedicated towards Ambedkar&Dalits, they must do justice with Dalits,Bihar&give us respectable partnership to prove it's a strong alliance: S Rajak,JD(U) pic.twitter.com/13PLDTIXQo — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

We're with NDA on grounds of ideology & policies but we'll not be lying if we say that injustice has been done to us. We've not been given the priority we deserve but even if that is done to us, we'll continue to be with NDA, as we're now: Shyam Rajak, JD(U) National General Secy pic.twitter.com/XQV2WCk4pj — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

जेडीयू के नेशनल जनरल सेक्रेटरी श्‍याम रजक गुरुवार को कहा कि नीतीश कुमार महत्‍वपूर्ण भूमिका रहे हैं. हमने 25 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा था और 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में इससे कम सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने का कोई सवाल ही पैदा नहीं होता है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि अगर एनडीए नीतीश कुमार की छवि का फायदा उठाना चाहते हैं तो उसे जेडीयू के साथ न्‍याय करना होगा.जेडीयू के राष्‍ट्रीय महासचिव ने कहा कि बिहार की ज्यूडिशियरी में आरक्षण है तो इसे हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लागू क्‍यों नहीं किया जाता. यह बीजेपी के इरादों पर संदेह उठाता है. यदि वह अम्बेडकर और दलितों के प्रति समर्पित हैं, तो उन्हें बिहार के दलितों के साथ न्याय करना चाहिए. उन्‍होने कहा कि बीजेपी को एनडीए एक मजबूत गठबंधन साबित करने के लिए हमें सम्मानजनक साझेदारी देनी चाहिए.उन्‍होंने कहा कि हम विचारधारा और नीतियों के आधार पर एनडीए के साथ हैं, लेकिन यह कहना झूठ नहीं होगा कि हमारे साथ अन्याय हुआ है. हमें जिस तरह से प्राथमिकता मिलनी चाहिए थी, वह नहीं मिली है.