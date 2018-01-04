NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | टेलीविजन |

Bigg Boss 11: 'टिकट टू फिनाले' के लिए पुनीश ने शिल्पा शिंदे को रुलाया, जबरदस्त होंगे झगड़े

बिग बॉस सीजन 11 के सेमीफाइनल वीक काफी इंटरेस्टिंग दिखाई दे रहा है.

,
132 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Bigg Boss 11: 'टिकट टू फिनाले' के लिए पुनीश ने शिल्पा शिंदे को रुलाया, जबरदस्त होंगे झगड़े

Bigg Boss 11: आज के एपिसोड में होगा यह सीन

खास बातें

  1. म्यूजियम टास्क में चोर बनेंगे पुनीश-लव
  2. 'टिकट टू फिनाले' के लिए होगी लड़ाई
  3. पुनीश के गंदे खेल से शिल्पा शिंदे हुईं इमोशनल
नई दिल्ली: बिग बॉस सीजन 11 के सेमीफाइनल वीक काफी इंटरेस्टिंग दिखाई दे रहा है. 'बीबी माउंनटेन टास्क' में जहां लेडी जोड़ी शिल्पा शिंदे और हिना खान को पीछे छोड़ पुनीश शर्मा और लव त्यागी आगे बढ़ गए है. तो वहीं अब इन्हें फाइनल राउंड में सीधे एंट्री के लिए बिग बॉस द्वारा एक टास्क तैयार किया गया है. इस कार्य के चलते बिग बॉस के घर का लिविंग रूम एक म्यूजियम में तब्दील कर दिया जाएगा. जिसमें अलग-अलग कीमत के ढेर सारे आइटम्स डिस्प्ले पर रखे गए हैं. इन आइटम्स की कीमत कुल मिलाकर 25 लाख रुपए हैं. पुनीश और लव को छोड़कर सभी को गार्ड बनकर रक्षा करनी होगी.

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी खान का खुलासा, सट्टा बाजार तय कर चुका है किसकी होगी जीत!

बिग बॉस के लिविंग रूम में रखे गए आइटम्स को चोरी होने से बचाना होगा. बिग बॉस सभी को अपने खोए हुए रकम को वापस हासिल करने का मौका दे रहे हैं. बता दें कि यह रकम विनिंग प्राइज मनी से तब कम कर दी गई थी, जब एयरोप्लेन टास्क से सभी कंटेस्टेंट फेल हो गए थे और सभी कंटेस्टेंट के रकम को जोड़कर कुल प्राइज मनी 50 लाख रुपए से कम कर दिए गए थे. आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में म्यूजियम में यदि 25 लाख के आइटम्स आखिरी तक मौजूद रहते हैं तो 25 लाख रुपए प्राइज मनी में वापस जोड़ दिया जाएंगे. Bigg Boss 11: कॉमनर वर्सेज सेलेब्रिटीज में बंटा घर, हिना ने इस कंटेस्टेंट को बताया 'चूहा'

पुनीश शर्मा और लव त्यागी चोर की भूमिका निभाएंगे और म्यूजियम से जितना ज्यादा सामान की चोरी कर सकते हैं उन्हें करना होगा. चोरी किए गए सामानों को गार्डन एरिया में पार्क हुए ट्रक में रखना होगा. इसी में पुनीश के गंदे गेम की वजह से शिल्पा शिंदे काफी निराश होंगी और रोने तक को मजबूर हो जाएंगी.
टिकट टू फिनाले जीतने के लिए काफी घमासान देखने को मिलेगा. पुनीश जहां सभी सामानों को तोड़ने की धमकी देते हुए नजर आएंगे तो वहीं मास्टरमाइंड विकास भी सामान चोरी न होने के लिए पूरा जोर लगा देंगे.

VIDEO: बिग बॉस सीजन-11 में सलमान खान ने लगाए ठुमके


 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

132 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... 2G मामले में बरी होने के बाद ए राजा ने पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह को लिखा यह भावुक खत
bigg boss 11Puneesh SharmaShilpa Shindeticket to finalemuseum taskLuv Tyagi

Advertisement

 
 
 