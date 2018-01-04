Bigg Boss 11: 'टिकट टू फिनाले' के लिए पुनीश ने शिल्पा शिंदे को रुलाया, जबरदस्त होंगे झगड़े

खास बातें म्यूजियम टास्क में चोर बनेंगे पुनीश-लव 'टिकट टू फिनाले' के लिए होगी लड़ाई पुनीश के गंदे खेल से शिल्पा शिंदे हुईं इमोशनल

Luv Tyagi aur Puneesh Sharma honge museum ke chor. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the drama unfold. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/tlGk5DhVWZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 4, 2018

Luv Tyagi tries hard to steal the products from the BB Museum. Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/emnK3YqkoT — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 4, 2018

Shilpa Shinde gets emotional after the Commoners vs Celebrities game in the Ticket to Finale task. Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/QADqJKMRVJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 4, 2018

Shilpa Shinde seems hurt by Puneesh Sharma's mean gameplay. Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11pic.twitter.com/ClNuLXPW2o — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 4, 2018

बिग बॉस सीजन 11 के सेमीफाइनल वीक काफी इंटरेस्टिंग दिखाई दे रहा है. 'बीबी माउंनटेन टास्क' में जहां लेडी जोड़ी शिल्पा शिंदे और हिना खान को पीछे छोड़ पुनीश शर्मा और लव त्यागी आगे बढ़ गए है. तो वहीं अब इन्हें फाइनल राउंड में सीधे एंट्री के लिए बिग बॉस द्वारा एक टास्क तैयार किया गया है. इस कार्य के चलते बिग बॉस के घर का लिविंग रूम एक म्यूजियम में तब्दील कर दिया जाएगा. जिसमें अलग-अलग कीमत के ढेर सारे आइटम्स डिस्प्ले पर रखे गए हैं. इन आइटम्स की कीमत कुल मिलाकर 25 लाख रुपए हैं. पुनीश और लव को छोड़कर सभी को गार्ड बनकर रक्षा करनी होगी.बिग बॉस के लिविंग रूम में रखे गए आइटम्स को चोरी होने से बचाना होगा. बिग बॉस सभी को अपने खोए हुए रकम को वापस हासिल करने का मौका दे रहे हैं. बता दें कि यह रकम विनिंग प्राइज मनी से तब कम कर दी गई थी, जब एयरोप्लेन टास्क से सभी कंटेस्टेंट फेल हो गए थे और सभी कंटेस्टेंट के रकम को जोड़कर कुल प्राइज मनी 50 लाख रुपए से कम कर दिए गए थे. आज के आने वाले एपिसोड में म्यूजियम में यदि 25 लाख के आइटम्स आखिरी तक मौजूद रहते हैं तो 25 लाख रुपए प्राइज मनी में वापस जोड़ दिया जाएंगे.पुनीश शर्मा और लव त्यागी चोर की भूमिका निभाएंगे और म्यूजियम से जितना ज्यादा सामान की चोरी कर सकते हैं उन्हें करना होगा. चोरी किए गए सामानों को गार्डन एरिया में पार्क हुए ट्रक में रखना होगा. इसी में पुनीश के गंदे गेम की वजह से शिल्पा शिंदे काफी निराश होंगी और रोने तक को मजबूर हो जाएंगी.टिकट टू फिनाले जीतने के लिए काफी घमासान देखने को मिलेगा. पुनीश जहां सभी सामानों को तोड़ने की धमकी देते हुए नजर आएंगे तो वहीं मास्टरमाइंड विकास भी सामान चोरी न होने के लिए पूरा जोर लगा देंगे.