NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | टेलीविजन |

कमोलिका बन टीवी पर लौटीं हिना खान, 'कसौटी..' के बारे में कही ये बात...

'कसौटी जिंदगी की' के रीबूट में कोमोलिका की भूमिका निभा रहीं टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान (Hina Khan) को शो की प्रतिष्ठा और लोकप्रियता बनी रहने की पूरी उम्मीद है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
कमोलिका बन टीवी पर लौटीं हिना खान, 'कसौटी..' के बारे में कही ये बात...

Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2: कोमोलिका के किरदार में हिना खान

नई दिल्ली: लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार टीवी शो 'कसौटी जिंदगी की 2 (Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2)' में कोमोलिका (Komolika) के किरदार से मेकर्स ने पर्दा उठा दिया. कोमोलिका का किरदार टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान (Hina Khan) निभाने जा रही हैं. 'कसौटी जिंदगी की' के रीबूट में कोमोलिका की भूमिका निभा रहीं टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान (Hina Khan) को शो की प्रतिष्ठा और लोकप्रियता बनी रहने की पूरी उम्मीद है. हिना ने सोमवार को शो की निर्माता एकता कपूर के साथ ट्विटर पर एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए ट्वीट किया.

आम्रपाली दुबे के प्यार में झाडू लगाने और बर्तन मांजने पर मजबूर हुए ये भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार, Video में झलका दर्द

उन्होंने इसके साथ लिखा, "17 साल पहले इसी दिन एक आइकॉन एकता कपूर ने एक आइकॉनिक शो 'कसौटी जिंदगी की' बनाया और शो के प्रतिष्ठित किरदार का नाम कोमोलिका था. मैं प्रार्थना करती हूं और उम्मीद करती हूं कि इस महान विरासत में कुछ जोड़ सकूं. इसकी लोकप्रियता हमेशा बनी रहे. एकता कपूर को धन्यवाद."

सपना चौधरी नागिन की तरह बलखाईं तो मदहोश हो गए सब, Video ने काटा गदर
 
PHOTOS: 20 साल की हुई चंकी पांडे की बेटी अनन्या, टाइगर श्रॉफ के साथ करेंगी डेब्यू

बता दें, कसौटी जिंदगी की 2 में कमोलिका का लुक शुरुआत से ही सुर्खियों में बना हुआ है. पिछले दिनों रिलीज हुए प्रोमो में हिना खान बंजारन के लुक में नजर आई थीं.

देखें, प्रोमो...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(@ektaravikapoor) on

'कसौटी जिंदगी की' में कोमोलिका की भूमिका उर्वशी ढोलकिया ने निभाया था, जो सात साल तक चला. इसमें श्वेता तिवारी, सेजेन खान और रोनित रॉय ने काम किया था.

Kedarnath Teaser: सारा अली खान का इश्क और 'केदारनाथ की तबाही, क्या बचा पाएंगे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत?

टिप्पणियां
इस सीरीयल के रीबूट वर्जन का प्रीमियर स्टार प्लस पर 25 सितंबर को हो चुका है. इसमें पार्थ समथान और एरिका फर्नांडिज मुख्य भूमिका में हैं.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Railway Recruitment Board: जानिए दूसरे चरण की शारीरिक परीक्षा से जुड़ी हर जानकारी
Hina KhanKasauti zindagi ki 2Ekta Kapoor

Advertisement

 
 
 