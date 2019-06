डांस शो में हुआ कुछ ऐसा बच्ची के पांव चूमने को मजबूर हुईं शिल्पा शेट्टी...देखें Photo

#Repost @theshilpashetty ・・・ Back to Basics... in another avatar. Bharatnatyam after 30 years! Can't tell you how much I missed it... Pls watch it Instafam on #SuperDancerChapter3 for the #GrandFinale performance. . . . . . . . . . #indianclassical #bharatnatyam #SuperFinale #ShilpaShetty #dance #dancer #performer #instagram #classical #music #performingarts #instafam

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Jun 21, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT