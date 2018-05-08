NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

अदनान सामी का हुआ कुवैत में अपमान तो सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- मुझे फोन करो

Adnan Sami ने दावा किया है कि कुवैत हवाईअड्डे के इमिग्रेशन पर उनके कर्मचारियों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया गया और उन्हें 'भारतीय कुत्ते' कहा गया. सुषमा स्वराज ने उनकी मदद की.

,
406 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अदनान सामी का हुआ कुवैत में अपमान तो सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- मुझे फोन करो

Adnan Sami के साथ कुवैत में हुई बदसलूकी.

खास बातें

  1. Adnan Sami के साथ कुवैत में हुई बदसलूकी.
  2. सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- मुझे फोन करें.
  3. मदद मिलने पर अदनान ने की सुषमा स्वराज की तारीफ.
Adnan Sami ने दावा किया है कि कुवैत हवाईअड्डे के इमिग्रेशन पर उनके कर्मचारियों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया गया और उन्हें 'भारतीय कुत्ते' कहा गया। विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने इस मुद्दे को संज्ञान में लिया है. अदनान एक लाइव परफॉर्मेंस के लिए कुवैत में थे. उन्होंने ट्विटर के माध्यम से इस मुद्दे पर ध्यान दिलाया है. 

VIDEO: दो लड़के लिफ्ट में कर रहे थे कुछ ऐसा, महिला हाथ से छिपा रही थी कैमरा

अदनान ने कुवैत में भारतीय दूतावास को ट्वीट कर कहा, "हम आपके शहर में प्यार के साथ आए और हमारे भारतीय भाइयों ने हमें प्यार के साथ गले लगा लिया. आपने कोई समर्थन नहीं दिया. कुवैती हवाई अड्डे के इमिग्रेशन विभाग ने मेरे कर्मचारियों के साथ बिना किसी कारण के दुर्व्यवहार किया और उन्हें 'भारतीय कुत्ते' कहा. जब आपसे संपर्क किया गया तो आपने कुछ नहीं किया. कुवैती इस तरह के अहंकार के साथ व्यवहार करने की हिम्मत कैसे कर सकते हैं." 

इस लड़की को एडमिशन देने के लिए लाइन में खड़े हैं 113 कॉलेज, जानें क्या है कारण
 
बाद में उन्होंने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और सुषमा स्वराज को भी टैग किया. सुषमा स्वराज ने इस मामले पर संज्ञान लेते हुए कहा, "कृपया मुझसे फोन पर बात करें." अदनान ने सुषमा को 'हमेशा की तरह जल्दी उत्तर देने पर' धन्यवाद किया. इसके बाद गृह राज्य मंत्री किरन रिजिजू ने अदनान को लिखकर आश्वासन दिया कि 'बेहद ऊर्जस्वी' सुषमा स्वराज इस मामले को देख रही हैं. 

टिप्पणियां
टीचर ने अपने भाई की शादी में गाया 'मेरे ढोलना', असली गाना भी लगेगा फेल
 
इस पर अदनान ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, "आपके इस मुद्दे पर ध्यान देने के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद. सुषमा स्वराज एक बड़े दिल की महिला हैं और वह मेरे संपर्क में हैं और हमारे लोगों पर नजर बनाएं हैं."  उन्होंने कहा, "मैं बहुत गौरावान्वित हूं कि वह हमारी विदेश मंत्री हैं और हम दुनिया में कहीं पर हों, वह हमारी देखरेख करती हैं."

(इनपुट-आईएनएस)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

406 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... GST और भारतीय बैंकों के सामने बड़ा संकट
Adnan SamiSushma SwarajIndian dogsKuwait

Advertisement

 
 
 