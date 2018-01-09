VIDEO: सुरेश रैना ने 'बिटिया रानी' के लिए गाया गाना, जिसे सुन भज्जी और गंभीर हुए भावुक

खास बातें सुरेश रैना ने बेटियों के लिए गाया गाना. सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. हरभजन सिंह और गौतम गंभीर ने की जमकर तारीफ.

What a lovely song sung by our own @ImRaina#BITIYARANI lovely voice.. and great lyrics here is the link guys https://t.co/ntl3NR81Pf@RainaPriyanka — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 8, 2018

Women are the pillar of our families, our society & our nation. To show your support, tune in to the ‘The Priyanka Raina Show’ only on Red FM every Saturday 9-11 AM & Sunday 2-4 PM and #LetsCheerForBitiyaRanihttps://t.co/qV76DANymW@imraina@_priyankacraina@redfmIndia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 8, 2018

Not easy to be a woman when they face frequent hardships. A Raina — not @ImRaina — is out to set it right. Join me in wishing Priyanka Raina for her show ‘The Priyanka Raina Show’ on Red FM every Saturday 9-11 AM,Sunday 2-4 PM #LetsCheerForBitiyaRani@_priyankacraina@RedFMIndia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 8, 2018

टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सुरेश रैना फिलहाल टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं. सुरेश रैना ने बिटिया रानी के लिए गाना गाया है. जो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. उनको सिंगिंग करते देख उनके साथी खिलाड़ी भी हैरान रह गए. हर कोई उनकी तारीफ कर रहा है. हरभजन सिंह ने वीडियो डालते हुए लिखा- ''सुरेश रैना ने अपनी शानदार आवाज में बहुत खूबसूरत गाना गाया है. बहुत ही अच्छे लिरिक्स हैं.'' वहीं उनके साथी खिलाड़ी इरफान पठान ने भी वीडियो ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया है. उन्होंने लिखा- ''वुमन हमारे परिवार, हमारी सोसायटी और हमारे राष्ट्र का पिलर हैं. सपोर्ट करने के लिए द प्रियंका रैना शो को सुनें.''गौतम गंभीर ने भी सुरेश रैना की जमकर तारीफ की है. जिसके लिए सुरेश रैना ने उनका धन्यवाद किया और लिखा- ''धन्यवाद गौतम गंभीर, आप ऐसा करके गर्ल चाइल्ड एजुकेशन को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं. इसके लिए मुझे आपके प्रयास पर गर्व है.'' फैन्स भी उनके गाने को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. वीडियो सॉन्ग में रोहित शर्मा गाना गा रहे हैं वहीं साथ में उनकी पत्नी प्रियंका रैना और बेटी नजर आ रही हैं.सुरेश रैना पिछले साल गुजरात लायंस के कप्तान थे. लेकिन चेन्नई और राजस्थान टीम आने के बाद गुजरात और पुणे बाहर हो गई है. चेन्नई ने एमएस धोनी के साथ-साथ सुरेश रैना को रिटेन किया है. वो अब चेन्नई की टीम में वापस लौट गए हैं. 2018 का सीजन वो चेन्नई के साथ खेलेंगे. जिसके लिए वो भी काफी एक्साइटिड हैं.