होम | ज़रा हटके |

VIDEO: सुरेश रैना ने 'बिटिया रानी' के लिए गाया गाना, जिसे सुन भज्जी और गंभीर हुए भावुक

सुरेश रैना ने बिटिया रानी के लिए गाना गाया है. हर कोई उनकी तारीफ कर रहा है. हरभजन सिंह ने वीडियो डालते हुए लिखा- ''सुरेश रैना ने अपनी शानदार आवाज में बहुत खूबसूरत गाना गाया है. बहुत ही अच्छे लिरिक्स हैं.

सुरेश रैना ने बेटियों के लिए गाया गाना.

खास बातें

  1. सुरेश रैना ने बेटियों के लिए गाया गाना.
  2. सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.
  3. हरभजन सिंह और गौतम गंभीर ने की जमकर तारीफ.
नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी सुरेश रैना फिलहाल टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं. सुरेश रैना ने बिटिया रानी के लिए गाना गाया है. जो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. उनको सिंगिंग करते देख उनके साथी खिलाड़ी भी हैरान रह गए. हर कोई उनकी तारीफ कर रहा है. हरभजन सिंह ने वीडियो डालते हुए लिखा- ''सुरेश रैना ने अपनी शानदार आवाज में बहुत खूबसूरत गाना गाया है. बहुत ही अच्छे लिरिक्स हैं.'' वहीं उनके साथी खिलाड़ी इरफान पठान ने भी वीडियो ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया है. उन्होंने लिखा- ''वुमन हमारे परिवार, हमारी सोसायटी और हमारे राष्ट्र का पिलर हैं. सपोर्ट करने के लिए द प्रियंका रैना शो को सुनें.''

गौतम गंभीर ने भी सुरेश रैना की जमकर तारीफ की है. जिसके लिए सुरेश रैना ने उनका धन्यवाद किया और लिखा- ''धन्यवाद गौतम गंभीर, आप ऐसा करके गर्ल चाइल्ड एजुकेशन को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं. इसके लिए मुझे आपके प्रयास पर गर्व है.'' फैन्स भी उनके गाने को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. वीडियो सॉन्ग में रोहित शर्मा गाना गा रहे हैं वहीं साथ में उनकी पत्नी प्रियंका रैना और बेटी नजर आ रही हैं.

इस साल चेन्नई के लिए खेलेंगे आईपीएल
सुरेश रैना पिछले साल गुजरात लायंस के कप्तान थे. लेकिन चेन्नई और राजस्थान टीम आने के बाद गुजरात और पुणे बाहर हो गई है. चेन्नई ने एमएस धोनी के साथ-साथ सुरेश रैना को रिटेन किया है. वो अब चेन्नई की टीम में वापस लौट गए हैं. 2018 का सीजन वो चेन्नई के साथ खेलेंगे. जिसके लिए वो भी काफी एक्साइटिड हैं. 


