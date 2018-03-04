हरभजन ने मांगा उधार तो कैफ ने दिया मजेदार जवाब, देखकर आपको भी आ जाएगी हंसी

Ik chumma tu muj ko udhar de de complete the song bhai sahb @MohammadKaif always fun when u r around bro #yari#dosti#brothers#RaghavendraRathore s collectionsimply no 1 pic.twitter.com/Vda0Y97CAA— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 3, 2018
Pyaare Bhajji , aur ke liye wait karna padega :) Always wonderful meeting you ! pic.twitter.com/1E4uZBBTdf— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 3, 2018
त्रिपुरा, मेघालय व नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के ताज़ा परिणाम, ग्राफिक्स व LIVE विश्लेषण
Advertisement
Advertisement