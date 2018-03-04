NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
हरभजन ने मांगा उधार तो कैफ ने दिया मजेदार जवाब, देखकर आपको भी आ जाएगी हंसी

टीम इंडिया के शानदार स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं और पुरानी यादें ताजा करके फैन्स को इंटरनेट करते हैं. इस बार उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा किया है जिसको देखकर आप भी हंस-हंसकर लोट-पोट हो जाएंगे.

हरभजन सिंह ने मोहम्मद कैफ के साथ एक फोटो ट्विटर पर पोस्ट की.

नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया के शानदार स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं और पुरानी यादें ताजा करके फैन्स को इंटरनेट करते हैं. इस बार उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा किया है जिसको देखकर आप भी हंस-हंसकर लोट-पोट हो जाएंगे. इस बार उन्होंने पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ को याद किया है. उन्होंने पुरानी फोटो शेयर की है. जिसमें वो मोहम्मद कैफ के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक कर रहे हैं. फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा है- ''एक चुम्मा तू मुझको उधार दे दे, गाने को पूरा करिए मोहम्मद कैफ भाई साहब.'' इसका जवाब भी मोहम्मद कैफ ने मजेदार अंदाज में दिया है. 

टैटू बनवाते नजर आए Virat Kohli, तस्वीरों में देखें उनका शानदार अंदाज
 
मोहम्मद कैफ ने कमेंट का जवाब भी मजेदार रहा. उन्होंने भी एक फोटो शेयर की. जिसमें लिखा था- ''उधार सिर्फ 80-90 साल के लोगों को दिया जायेगा वो भी माता-पिता से पूछ कर!'' साथ ही कमेंट में लिखा- ''प्यारे भज्जी, और के लिए वेट करना पड़ेगा. जल्द मिलते हैं.''

यह बच्‍चा करता है वसीम अकरम जैसे ही एक्‍शन से बॉलिंग, गेंद को स्विंग भी कराता है, देखें VIDEO..

बता दें, हरभजन सिंह और मोहम्मद कैफ ने काफी वक्त तक साथ ही टीम इंडिया के लिए खेला है. हरभजन सिंह, मोहम्मद कैफ और युवराज सिंह काफी अच्छे दोस्त हैं. शादी पार्टी में साथ नजर आते हैं काफी एन्जॉय करते हैं. 


