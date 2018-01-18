NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

अजीबो-गरीब तरह से आउट हुआ ये क्रिकेटर, अफ्रीकी कप्तान बोले- ''ये क्या बेहूदा मजाक है...''

गत चैम्पियन वेस्टइंडीज को खेलभावना को लेकर आलोचना झेल रही है. ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिंग द फील्ड के तहत साउथ अफ्रीका के बल्लेबाज को आउट करार दिया गया. जिसे देख हर कोई हैरान है. हर कोई वेस्टइंडीज की खिल्ली उड़ा रहा है.

,
119 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अजीबो-गरीब तरह से आउट हुआ ये क्रिकेटर, अफ्रीकी कप्तान बोले- ''ये क्या बेहूदा मजाक है...''

ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिंग द फील्ड के तहत साउथ अफ्रीका के बल्लेबाज को आउट करार दिया गया.

खास बातें

  1. ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिंग द फील्ड के तहत अफ्रीकी के बल्लेबाज को आउट करार दिया गया.
  2. गत चैम्पियन वेस्टइंडीज को खेलभावना को लेकर आलोचना झेल रही है.
  3. साउथ अफ्रीका के कप्तान फाफ डु प्लेसिस ने की आलोचना.
नई दिल्ली: अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप चल रहा है. न्यूजीलैंड में खेले गए साउथ अफ्रीका और वेस्टइंडीज के मुकाबले में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिससे क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड में कोहराम मचा हुआ है. गत चैम्पियन वेस्टइंडीज को खेलभावना को लेकर आलोचना झेल रही है. ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिंग द फील्ड के तहत साउथ अफ्रीका के बल्लेबाज को आउट करार दिया गया. जिसे देख हर कोई हैरान है. हर कोई वेस्टइंडीज की खिल्ली उड़ा रहा है.

पढ़ें- IND VS SA: 'इस कारण' फैफ डु प्लेसिस के लिए सबसे मुश्किल में से एक बन गया सेंचुरियन टेस्ट

बुधवार को अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज जिवेशन पिल्लै को विंडीज की अपील पर ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिंग द फील्ड आउट दिया गया. बता दें, इसके पहले 2016 में अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप में विंडीज ने जिम्बाब्वे के रिचर्ड नगारावा को इसी तरीके से आउट किया था. जिससे हर कोई हैरान है. साउथ अफ्रीका के कप्तान फाफ डु प्लेसिस ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है- ''ये क्या बेहूदा मजाक है. ये खेल की भावना नहीं है. मैं 100 से ज्यादा बार ऐसा कर चुका हूं.'' आइए जानते हैं आखिर हुआ क्या था...

पढ़ें- 'कुछ ऐसे' विराट कोहली इस सवाल पर उखड़े, दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पत्रकार पर किया 'पलटवार'
 
ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिंग द फील्ड नियम के तहत हुए आउट
17वें ओवर में दक्षिण अफ्रीका का स्कोर 77 रन पर 2 विकेट था.  जिवेशन 47 रन बनाकर क्रीज पर थे. उन्होंने बॉल खेली, जो ऑफ स्टंप के पास आकर रुक गई. उन्होंने खुद ही वह गेंद उठाकर विकेटकीपर और कप्तान इमैनुएल स्टीवर्ट को दे दी.

पढ़ें- बेन स्‍टोक्‍स पर भले ही झगड़े के आरोप लगे हैं, लेकिन चयन के लिए उनके नाम पर विचार होगा: ECB

यहां क्लिक कर देखें पूरा वीडियो

स्टीवर्ट ने जिवेशन की इस गलती का फायदा उठाते हुए अंपायर से बल्लेबाज के खिलाफ फील्ड पर बाधा डालने के लिए अपील कर दी. थर्ड अंपायर ने वीडियो देखने के बाद ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिंग द फील्ड नियम के तहत दक्षिण अफ्रीकी ओपनर को आउट करार दे दिया. हालांकि विंडीज को इस विकेट का फायदा नहीं मिल पाया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 76 रन से मैच जीत लिया. 
   


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

119 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH : ओडिशा के तट से भारत ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल अग्नि-5 का परीक्षण किया
under 19 world cupunder 19 cricketUnder 19 cricket world cupSouth AfricaWest IndiesSouth Africa vs West Indies

Advertisement

 
 
 