ज़रा हटके

VIDEO: विदेशी लड़की ने पाकिस्तानी झंडे के साथ किया ऐसा डांस, मच गया दुनिया में बवाल

पोलैंड की एक महिला द्वारा खाली विमान में शरीर पर पाकिस्तानी झंडा लपेटकर 'किकी चैलेंज' पूरा करने के प्रमोशनल वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद से पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस (पीआईए) की काफी आलोचना हो रही है.

,
VIDEO: विदेशी लड़की ने पाकिस्तानी झंडे के साथ किया ऐसा डांस, मच गया दुनिया में बवाल

पोलैंड की महिला के 'किकी चैलेंज' पूरा करने पर पीआईए की आलोचना.

Independence day 2018: पाकिस्तान ने आज अपने 72वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस का जश्न धूमधाम से मनाया और देश में जगह जगह समारोह आयोजित हुए. दिन की शुरुआत मस्जिदों में नमाज अता करने और सभी प्रमुख सार्वजनिक इमारतों पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराने के साथ हुई. पाकिस्तान आजादी का जश्न 14 अगस्त को मनाता है. वहीं भारत में 15 अगस्त को आजादी का जश्न मनाया जाता है. पाकिस्ताान के स्वतंत्रता दिवस के बीच एक ऐसा वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जिसका काफी विरोध हो रहा है. यहां तक की ये वीडियो पूरी दुनिया में चर्चा का विषय बन चुका है. एक विदेशी महिला ने पाकिस्तान के झंडे के साथ खाली एयरक्राफ्ट में किकी चैलेंज किया. सोशल मीडिया पर ये वीडियो काफी वायरल हो रहा है. 

पोलैंड की एक महिला द्वारा खाली विमान में शरीर पर पाकिस्तानी झंडा लपेटकर 'किकी चैलेंज' पूरा करने के प्रमोशनल वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद से पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस (पीआईए) की काफी आलोचना हो रही है. डॉन न्यूज के मुताबिक, सोमवार को पोलैंड की पर्यटक इवा बियांका जुबेक (Eva Bianka Zubeck) द्वारा शरीर पर पाकिस्तानी झंडा लपेटकर लोकप्रिय 'किकी चैलेंज' पूरा करने का वीडियो वायरल हो गया.

एयरलाइन ने वीडियो साझा करते हुए ट्वीट कर कहा, "पोलैंड/इंग्लैंड की इवा जुबेक दुनियाभर की यात्रा कर रही हैं, लेकिन अब उनका दिल पाकिस्तान में बस गया है. वह पाकिस्तानी एयरलाइंस पीआईए को एक्सप्लोर कर रही हैं. वह स्वंतत्रता दिवस का जश्न उस शैली में मना रही हैं, जो दुनिया में इससे पहले कभी नहीं करने की कोशिश की गई."

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच रिश्ते बेहतर करने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने इमरान खान को दिया यह सुझाव, कहा...

हालांकि, राष्ट्रीय जवाबदेही ब्यूरो (National Accountability Bureau- NAB) ने बाद में कहा कि इस महिला ने न सिर्फ पाकिस्तानी झंडे का अपमान किया, बल्कि राष्ट्रीय एयरलाइंस के सुरक्षा कोड का भी उल्लंघन किया है. नैब के प्रवक्ता ने डॉन न्यूज से कहा, "हम जानना चाहते हैं कि किसने इस महिला को खाली विमान के अंदर जाने दिया और हवाईअड्डे पर डांस करने दिया."  उन्होंने कहा कि नैब इस मामले में पीआईए प्रबंधन के नजरिए को जानने के लिए आधिकारिक रूप से बुधवार को पीआईए को एक पत्र भेजेगा. मामले के तूल पकड़ने के बाद जुबेक को एक स्पष्टीकरण जारी करना पड़ा.


