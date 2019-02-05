NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ज़रा हटके |

बच्चों ने हाथ में चप्पल लेकर क्लिक की सेल्फी, बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स तस्वीर देख हुए दीवाने

इस तस्वीर में बच्चे चप्पल के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक करते हुए दिख रहे हैं. उनके चेहरे की खुशी ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स (Bollywood) से लेकर आम लोगों तक सभी को दीवाना बना दिया. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
बच्चों ने हाथ में चप्पल लेकर क्लिक की सेल्फी, बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स तस्वीर देख हुए दीवाने
नई दिल्ली:

एक तस्वीर हज़ार शद्बों के बराबर होती है (A picture is worth a thousand words). यह बात सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर हो रही इस फोटो को पूरी तरह से बयां करती है. बॉलीवुड एक्टर अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher), बोमन ईरानी (Boman Irani) और टीवी एक्टर राम कपूर (Ram Kapoor) तक, सभी ने इस तस्वीर को शेयर किया. इस तस्वीर में बच्चे चप्पल के साथ सेल्फी क्लिक करते हुए दिख रहे हैं. उनके चेहरे की खुशी ने बॉलीवुड स्टार्स (Bollywood) से लेकर आम लोगों तक सभी को दीवाना बना दिया. 

ये लड़की दिखती है बिलकुल अनुष्का शर्मा की तरह, विराट कोहली देखें तो हो जाएंगे हैरान, जानिए कौन है ये

जहां एक तरफ सेल्फी (Selfie) लवर्स हज़ारों पिक्चर क्लिक करके एक परफेक्ट तस्वीर की तलाश में रहते हैं. वहीं, इन बच्चों की चप्पलों वाली सेल्फी ने सबको अपना फैन बना दिया. बच्चों की इस तस्वीर को अभी तक लाखों लाइक्स और हज़ारों शेयर्स मिल चुके हैं. 

मुर्गे ने काटा बच्ची को तो थाने पहुंचे घरवाले, Arrest किया तो मालकिन बोली- सजा इसे नहीं मुझे दो


हाल ही में द एक्सिडेंटल प्राइम मिनिस्टर (The Accidental Prime Minister) में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह (Ex Prime minister Manmohan Singh) की भूमिका निभा चुके अनुपम खेर (Anupam Kher) ने इस तस्वीर को शेयर किया और लिखा “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” यानी बेस्ट तरीकों से की गई चीज़ों का रिज़ल्ट भी बेस्ट ही आता है.

 

 

टीवी एक्टर राम कपूर (Ram Kapoor) ने इस तस्वीर को शेयर कर लिखा...Being rich isn't as important as being happy... this pic speaks volumes यानी खुश होने के लिए जरूरी नहीं कि आप अमीर हों और ये तस्वीर इस बात का सबूत है. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on

वहीं, बोमन ईरानी (Boman Irani) ने इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए लिखा...“You're only as happy as you choose to be”. A saying that holds true for one and all!! And I'm sure this selfie deserves more likes than most. यानी आप केवल उतना ही खुश हैं जितना आप होना चाहते हैं, .यह एक कहावत जो सभी के लिए सही है. मैं जानता हूं इस तस्वीर को और भी लाइक्स मिलने चाहिए. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani) on

 

आप भी देखिए बाकी लोगों ने इस तस्वीर को देख क्या लिखा...

 

 

 

टिप्पणियां

VIDEO: प्रयागराज कुंभ में बना सेल्‍फी प्‍वाइंट, सैकड़ों लोग ले रहे सेल्फ़ी


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... बंगाल चिट-फंड के नाम पर हो रहे खेल को जानने के लिए इस खेल को समझें
SelfieSelfie with SlippersViralBollywoodPrime minister

Advertisement

 
 
 