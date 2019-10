पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने ऐसी ड्रेस पहनकर किया डांस, बोलीं- 'क्या आपको हॉट लगा...' लोग बोले 'बेहूदा' देखें VIDEO

Setting the stage alight with the fabulous @khanahsanofficial at the 7th Hum awards rehearsals. Performing together after 5 years ! If you think this is hot ... wait till you see the final performance Wearing @tuhura.athletics

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on Oct 7, 2019 at 8:14am PDT