इस आदमी का VIDEO देख दंग रह गए आनंद महिंद्रा, बन गए फैन नंबर वन

एक शख्‍स का वीडियो इन दिनों वायरल हो रहा है जो फुटबॉल से ऐसी-ऐसी करामात करता है कि कोई भी दांतों तले अंगुली दबा ले.

इस आदमी का VIDEO देख दंग रह गए आनंद महिंद्रा, बन गए फैन नंबर वन

ये शख्‍स फुटबॉल से हैरतअंगेज कारनामे करता है

खास बातें

  1. उद्याेगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है
  2. वीडियो में दिख रहा शख्‍स फुटबॉल से हैरतअंगेज कारनामे करता है
  3. यह वीडियो ट्विटर पर वायरल हो रहा है
नई द‍िल्‍ली : FIFA 2018 का बुखार न सिर्फ विदेशों में बल्‍कि हमारे अपने देश के लोगों के सिर पर भी चढ़ गया है. अगर आपको यकीन नहीं होता तो ज़रा एक बार अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर गौर फरमाइए. आपको ऐसे ढेरों लोग मिल जाएंगे जो किसी न किसी फुटबॉल टीम को चियर कर रहे होंगे. जहां वर्ल्‍ड कप में खेल रहे फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं, वही एक शख्‍स ऐसा भी है जिसने ऑफ द फील्‍ड कई लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है. 

आनंद महिंद्रा ने ढूंढ निकाला 'जूतों के डॉक्टर' को, ऐसे करेंगे मदद

जी हां, एक शख्‍स का वीडियो इन दिनों वायरल हो रहा है जो फुटबॉल से ऐसी-ऐसी करामात करता है कि कोई भी दांतों तले अंगुली दबा ले. यकीन नहीं आता तो आप इस वीडियो को खुद देख लीजिए जिसे उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने शेयर किया है:
  है न कमाल का वीडियो? खैर, इस आदमी से आनंद महिंद्रा इतना ज्‍यादा इम्‍प्रेस हुए कि उन्‍होंने उसका दूसरा वीडियो भी ढूंढ निकाला:

टिप्पणियां
इंटरनेट यूजर्स इस वीडियो की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं:

बहरहाल, हम तो इंटरनेट का शुक्रिया करेंगे जो हमें ऐसे लोगों के टैलेंट से रू-ब-रू कराता है जो दुनिया के कोने-कोने में बसे हुए हैं.


