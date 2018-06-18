इस आदमी का VIDEO देख दंग रह गए आनंद महिंद्रा, बन गए फैन नंबर वन

खास बातें उद्याेगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है वीडियो में दिख रहा शख्‍स फुटबॉल से हैरतअंगेज कारनामे करता है यह वीडियो ट्विटर पर वायरल हो रहा है

#whatsappwonderbox Just jaw-dropping.Not even the full video. Is this guy for real or a droid? He should be performing for packed audiences in major auditoriums. Sometimes I wonder if people who develop such skills are the ones who should be the richest-not on the pavement.. pic.twitter.com/Obg0j2uscn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 15, 2018

2nd half of the video. Even more incredible...Dizzy just watching this. pic.twitter.com/rUJMee24s2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 15, 2018

FIFA 2018 का बुखार न सिर्फ विदेशों में बल्‍कि हमारे अपने देश के लोगों के सिर पर भी चढ़ गया है. अगर आपको यकीन नहीं होता तो ज़रा एक बार अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर गौर फरमाइए. आपको ऐसे ढेरों लोग मिल जाएंगे जो किसी न किसी फुटबॉल टीम को चियर कर रहे होंगे. जहां वर्ल्‍ड कप में खेल रहे फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं, वही एक शख्‍स ऐसा भी है जिसने ऑफ द फील्‍ड कई लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है.जी हां, एक शख्‍स का वीडियो इन दिनों वायरल हो रहा है जो फुटबॉल से ऐसी-ऐसी करामात करता है कि कोई भी दांतों तले अंगुली दबा ले. यकीन नहीं आता तो आप इस वीडियो को खुद देख लीजिए जिसे उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने शेयर किया है:है न कमाल का वीडियो? खैर, इस आदमी से आनंद महिंद्रा इतना ज्‍यादा इम्‍प्रेस हुए कि उन्‍होंने उसका दूसरा वीडियो भी ढूंढ निकाला:इंटरनेट यूजर्स इस वीडियो की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं:

The world is full of talents . We must recognise them. — Dinesh Joshi (@dineshjoshi70) June 15, 2018

Instead of a bland and insipid song and dance @FiIFworldcup2018 opening ceremony yesterday, these are the kind of talent and incredible acrobatic stuff they should be showing. https://t.co/a4UbdDtXJd — Ganesh Krishnamurthy (@GaneshVMK) June 15, 2018

Seems he doesn’t believe in the term GRAVITY !!! — Hirak Shah (@HirakShah14) June 15, 2018

This is knowing your craft thoroughly...very professional displaying a high level of expertise and intricate dexterity honed from years of practice and performance. Great show. — Olusesan Ayeni (@sesanayeni) June 15, 2018

He performs everyday at the church located on montmartre in Paris. Amazing skill. Interesting thing to note is many enjoy his performance and click videos but few leave any gratuity — Ravi G Bhatia (@ravigbhatia) June 15, 2018

बहरहाल, हम तो इंटरनेट का शुक्रिया करेंगे जो हमें ऐसे लोगों के टैलेंट से रू-ब-रू कराता है जो दुनिया के कोने-कोने में बसे हुए हैं.