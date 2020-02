Pulwama Attack में शहीद का बेटा बना 'क्रिकेटर', सहवाग ने फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखा- 'सौभाग्यशाली हूं कि...'

Today marks one year since the ghastly #Pulwama attack on our brave jawans. My vinamra shradhhanjali to all of them. In this pic are Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel & Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Very privileged to be able to have them study in my @sehwag.school

Feb 13, 2020