Elections Results 2018: PM मोदी ने जनादेश को स्वीकार किया, कांग्रेस को जीत पर दी बधाई

Election Result 2018: लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (Lok Sabha Elections 2019) का सेमीफाइनल कहे जा रहे पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे और रुझानों में बीजेपी को कांग्रेस से करारी शिकस्त मिलने के बाद पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) ने ट्वीट कर जनाधार को स्वीकार किया. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'हम जनाधार को विनम्रता से स्वीकार करते हैं. मैं छत्तीसगढ़, एमपी और राजस्थान की जनता को धन्यवाद देता हूं कि उन्होंने हमें राज्य की सेवा का मौका दिया. इन राज्यों में बीजेपी सरकारों ने लोगों की भलाई के लिए जी तोड़ मेहनत की है.
We accept the people's mandate with humility.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018
I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people.
Congratulations to the Congress for their victories.
Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018
The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018
Victory and defeat are an integral part of life.
Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India.
