Elections Results 2018: PM मोदी ने जनादेश को स्वीकार किया, कांग्रेस को जीत पर दी बधाई

Election Result 2018: लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (Lok Sabha Elections 2019) का सेमीफाइनल कहे जा रहे पांच राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे और रुझानों में बीजेपी को कांग्रेस से करारी शिकस्त मिलने के बाद पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) ने ट्वीट कर जनाधार को स्वीकार किया. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'हम जनाधार को विनम्रता से स्वीकार करते हैं. मैं छत्तीसगढ़, एमपी और राजस्थान की जनता को धन्यवाद देता हूं कि उन्होंने हमें राज्य की सेवा का मौका दिया. इन राज्यों में बीजेपी सरकारों ने लोगों की भलाई के लिए जी तोड़ मेहनत की है.

We accept the people's mandate with humility.



I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018

Congratulations to the Congress for their victories.



Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018

The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork.



Victory and defeat are an integral part of life.



Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018

पीएम ने कांग्रेस को भी जीत के लिए बधाई दी. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'कांग्रेस को जीत के लिए बधाई. तेलंगाना में प्रचंड बहुमत के लिए केसीआर को बधाई और मिजोरम में जीत के लिए एमएनएफ को बधाई.इसके अलावा पीएम ने बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं को भी बधाई दी. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राज्य के चुनावों के लिए दिन-रात मेहनत की. मैं उनके कठिन परिश्रम के लिए उन्हें सलाम करता हूं. हार-जीत जिंदगी का हिस्सा है. आज के नतीजे देश के विकास और लोगों की सेवा करने के लिए कठिन काम करने के हमारे संकल्प को आगे बढ़ाएंगे.इससे पहले वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा था, 'मैं समझता हूं कि नतीजे वैसे नहीं आए जैसा कि उम्‍मीद थी और यह अवसर है विश्‍लेषण करने का कि आखिर क्‍यों उम्‍मीदों के मुताबिक परिणाम नहीं आए. छत्तीसगढ़ और मध्‍यप्रदेश में हम पिछले पंद्रह सालों से सत्ता में थे और हमने अच्‍छा काम किया. मुझे नहीं लगता कि वहां सरकार विरोधी लहर थी.



बता दें कि कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी से राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ छीन लिया है. वहीं, मध्यप्रदेश में अब भी पेंच फंसा हुआ है. मध्यप्रदेश में बीजेपी ने अब तक 65 सीटें जीत ली हैं और 44 पर वह आगे चल रही है. वहीं, कांग्रेस 67 सीटें जीत चुकी है और 47 पर आगे चल रही है. कुल मिलाकर मुकाबला काफी रोमांचक होता दिख रहा है.बता दें कि अब तक आए नतीजों में राजस्थान में कांग्रेस को 98 सीटें मिली हैं और वह 1 पर आगे चल रही है. वहीं, बीजेपी को सिर्फ 73 सीटें मिली हैं. राज्य में बसपा 6 सीटें जीतने में कामयाब रही है. वहीं, 12 सीटों पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की है. वहीं, छत्तीसगढ़ में 35 सीटों पर कांग्रेस जीत दर्ज कर चुकी है और 33 पर वह आगे चल रही है. वहीं, बीजेपी के खाते में महज 7 सीटें आई हैं और 9 पर वह आगे चल रही है. 1 सीट बसपा को मिला है और वह 1 पर आगे चल रही है.दूसरी तरफ मिजोरम में 40 सीटों के नतीजे आ चुके हैं. एमएनएफ 26 सीटों के साथ सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है, वहीं, कांग्रेस को 5 सीटें मिली है और यहां बीजेपी ने अपना खाता खोला है. बीजेपी को सिर्फ 1 सीट से संतोष करना पड़ा है. तेलंगाना में सभी 119 सीटों के नतीजे आ गए हैं. पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री केसीआर की पार्टी टीआरएस को 88 सीटें मिली है. वहीं, कांग्रेस के खाते में 19 सीटें आईं हैं और यहां भी बीजेपी को महज 1 सीट से संतोष करना पड़ा.