राजस्थान, तेलंगाना, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और मिज़ोरम विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2018 Live Updates : बीजेपी फिर मारेगी बाजी या कांग्रेस का होगा सितारा बुलंद, 8 बजे से काउंटिंग

Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Updates: मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़, मिजोरम और तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव (Vidhan Sabha Election 2018 Live Updates) के नतीजे लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की झलक दिखा सकते हैं.

Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Updates: नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से शुरू होकर दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह तक पांच राज्यों - मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान, तेलंगाना, मिज़ोरम - में विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 (Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Updates) के लिए हुए मतदान का परिणाम अब सामने आने जा रहा है, और मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होने जा रही मतगणना के कुछ ही देर बाद पता चल जाएगा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में जमकर चुनाव प्रचार करने वाली भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान में अपनी सरकारें बचा पाती है या नहीं, और इन राज्यों में प्रचार के दौरान अपने अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में हमलावर तेवर अपनाए रही कांग्रेस का क्या हश्र होता है. मिज़ोरम भी BJP और कांग्रेस के लिए काफी अहम राज्य है, क्योंकि BJP ने आज तक पूर्वोत्तर के इस राज्य में खाता भी नहीं खोला है, और कांग्रेस के लिए यह उन गिने-चुने राज्यों में से एक है, जहां अब तक उसकी सरकार है. उधर, तेलंगाना में तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (TRS) भी दोबारा सत्तासीन होने की उम्मीद बांधे बैठी है, जबकि कांग्रेस ने तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (TDP) से गठबंधन कर मुकाबला किया है, और BJP ने यहां अकेले ही ताल ठोंकी. इन पांचों राज्यों के परिणामों को लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का सेमी-फाइनल भी कहा जा रहा है. छत्तीसगढ़ में दो चरणों में 12 तथा 20 नवंबर को मतदान करवाया गया था, जबकि शेष चारों राज्यों में एक-एक चरण में 28 नवंबर (मध्य प्रदेश, मिज़ोरम) और 7 दिसंबर (राजस्थान, तेलंगाना) को मतदान करवाया गया. पांच राज्यों के चुनावी नतीजों के लिए एनडीटीवी से जुड़े रहें....


Vidhan Sabha Chunav (Election) 2018 Live Updates:


Dec 11, 2018
07:14 (IST)
मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव: मिजोरम में वोटों की गिनती 8 बजे से शुरू होगी. आइजोल के काउंटिंस सेंटर की तस्वीरें....
Dec 11, 2018
06:51 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम: छत्तीसगढ़ में 8 बजे से शुरु होगी वोटों की गिनती. रायपुर काउंटिंग सेंटर के बाहर की तस्वीरें...
Dec 11, 2018
06:49 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश  विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम: 
केंद्रों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए समर्पित टीमों को तैनात किया गया है. केंद्रों के बाहर सड़कों पर डाइवर्सन पॉइंट बनाए गए हैं. सुरक्षा की 3-स्तरीय सुरक्षा प्रणाली है. कोई भी उपकरण जिससे संचार में मदद मिलती है, उसकी अनुमति नहीं दी गई है. : पुरानी सेंट्रल जेल काउंटिंग सेंटर से भोपाल के सिटी एसपी
Dec 11, 2018
06:25 (IST)
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम: आज सुबह 8 बजे से पांचों चुनावी राज्यों- मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और मिजोरम में वोटों की गिनती शुरू होगी. वोटों की गिनती शुरू होते ही रुझानों से जीत और हार की एक तस्वीर बनती जाएगी. हालांकि,  रिजल्ट आने के बाद ही पूरी तरह से स्पष्ट हो पाएगा कि कहां बीजेपी का सितारा बुलंद होता है और कहां कांग्रेस बाजी मारती है. चुनाव परिणाम की हर एक अपडेट के लिए एनडीटीवी से जुड़े रहें...
Dec 10, 2018
22:24 (IST)
मिज़ोरम उन गिने-चुने राज्यों में से एक है, जहां कांग्रेस अब भी सत्तासीन है, जबकि BJP के लिए मिज़ोरम इसलिए अहम है, क्योंकि पूर्वोत्तर भारत में यही एकमात्र राज्य है, जहां वह सत्ता में नहीं है. BJP ने कुल 40 में से 39 सीटों पर प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस तथा राज्य के प्रमुख विपक्षी दल मिज़ो नेशनल फ्रंट ने सभी 40 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार खड़े किए हैं.
Dec 10, 2018
22:23 (IST)
तेलंगाना में इस समय TRS सत्तासीन है, और राज्य के पहले मुख्यमंत्री के. चंद्रशेखर राव दूसरा कार्यकाल पाने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं. उधर, TDP भी कांग्रेस के साथ गठजोड़ कर मैदान में ताल ठोक रही है. BJP राज्य में अकेले ही किस्मत आज़मा रही है. तेलंगाना की कुल 119 विधानसभा सीटों पर एक ही चरण में 7 दिसंबर को मतदान हुआ था.
Dec 10, 2018
22:22 (IST)
राजस्थान में इस समय भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) सत्तासीन है, और वसुंधरा राजे मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में दूसरा कार्यकाल पाने के लिए मशक्कत कर रही हैं. उधर, कांग्रेस को पूरी उम्मीद है कि वह BJP को बेदखल कर गद्दी पाने में कामयाब हो जाएगी. राजस्थान की कुल 200 विधानसभा सीटों पर एक ही चरण में 7 दिसंबर को मतदान हुआ था.
Dec 10, 2018
22:20 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में भी BJP के CM डॉ रमन सिंह लगातार चौथी बार गद्दी पाने के लिए चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं. उधर, कांग्रेस को भी पूरी उम्मीद है कि इस बार वह गद्दी पाने में कामयाब हो जाएगी. इसके अलावा BSP ने इस चुनाव के लिए राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजित जोगी की पार्टी के साथ गठबंधन किया है. छत्तीसगढ़ की कुल 90 सीटों पर दो चरणों में 12 तथा 20 नवंबर को मतदान हुआ था.
Dec 10, 2018
22:20 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश इस वक्त देश की राजनीति में बेहद अहम सूबा बन गया है, क्योंकि यहां BJP के CM शिवराज सिंह चौहान लगातार चौथी बार गद्दी पाने का दावा कर रहे हैं, और उनका कहना है कि पिछले 15 साल में उनकी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन उन्हें इस बार भी जिताने में सफल रहेगा, जबकि कांग्रेस को पूरी उम्मीद है कि एन्टी-इन्कम्बेंसी (सत्ता के खिलाफ लहर) के बूते इस बार वह शर्तिया सरकार बनाने में कामयाब हो जाएगी. एग्‍ज‍़िट पोल पर यकीन करें, तो इस बार राज्‍य में कांग्रेस काफी मजबूत स्‍थ‍िति में होगी. उधर, BSP की मुखिया मायावती ने भी दावा किया है कि वह राज्य में बनने वाली अगली सरकार के गठन में अहम भूमिका अदा करेगी. मध्य प्रदेश की कुल 230 सीटों पर एक ही चरण में 28 नवंबर को मतदान हुआ था.
