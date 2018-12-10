राजस्थान, तेलंगाना, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और मिज़ोरम विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2018 Live Updates : बीजेपी फिर मारेगी बाजी या कांग्रेस का होगा सितारा बुलंद, 8 बजे से काउंटिंग

Visuals from outside a counting centre in Aizawl. Counting of votes for #MizoramAssemblyElections2018 will start at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/BB2jxdz0mI- ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
Visuals from outside a counting centre in Raipur. Counting of votes for #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElection2018 will start at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/yxbCQnywhS- ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
Bhopal City SP from outside Old Central Jail counting centre: Dedicated teams deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points put on roads outside centres. There's a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn't allowed inside"#MadhyaPradeshElections2018pic.twitter.com/KJNjPEE7sN- ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement