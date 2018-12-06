नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की आवाज जाने का खतरा, डॉक्टरों ने दी आराम की सलाह, कहा- 'अब ऐसा किया तो...'

Punjab's Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been advised complete rest for three to five days as he was "on the brink of losing his voice."— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 6, 2018
