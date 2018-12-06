NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की आवाज जाने का खतरा, डॉक्टरों ने दी आराम की सलाह, कहा- 'अब ऐसा किया तो...'
पंजाब के कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिंह (Navjot Singh Sidhu) की आवाज खतरे के कगार पर है. सिद्धू के वोकल कॉर्ड्स (Navjot Sidhu Vocal Cords) में नुकसान की वजह से डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें आराम करने की सलाह दी है.

,
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू को डॉक्टरों ने आराम करने की सलाह दी है. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. सिद्धू के वोकल कॉर्ड्स में नुकसान
  2. डॉक्टरों ने आराम करने की सलाह दी
  3. स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए अज्ञात ठिकाने पर गए
नई दिल्ली: पंजाब के कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिंह (Navjot Singh Sidhu) की आवाज खतरे के कगार पर है. सिद्धू के वोकल कॉर्ड्स (Navjot Sidhu Vocal Cords) में नुकसान पहुंचने की वजह से डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें आराम करने की सलाह दी है. सिद्धू ने विभिन्न राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव की वजह से कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवारों के पक्ष में 17 दिनों तक जबरदस्त चुनाव प्रचार किया, जिसके बाद उनके वोकल कॉर्ड्स को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है. उन्होंने इस दौरान लगभग 70 जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया. राज्य सरकार के अनुसार, पंजाब के स्थानीय प्रशासन, पर्यटन और सांस्कृतिक मामलों के मंत्री सिद्धू के वोकल कॉर्ड को नुकसान पहुंचा है. वह पूरी तरह जांच कराने और स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए अज्ञात ठिकाने पर चले गए हैं.
 

सिद्धू ने कांग्रेस के स्टार प्रचारक के रूप में राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश और तेलंगाना के चुनावों से पहले 17 दिन में 70 से अधिक जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया. अपनी अद्भुत वाकक्षमता के लिए लोकप्रिय सिद्धू करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के शिलान्यास समारोह के लिए पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के निजी निमंत्रण पर 28 नवंबर को पड़ोसी देश के दौरे पर गए थे.

राज्य सरकार के अनुसार, 'नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने 17 दिन तक आक्रामक चुनाव प्रचार किया, जिसमें उन्होंने एक के बाद एक 70 से अधिक जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया और व्यस्त दिनचर्या की वजह से उनका वोकल कॉर्ड प्रभावित हुआ है. डॉक्टरों ने उनसे कहा है कि वह आवाज खोने के कगार पर हैं, इसलिए उन्हें तीन से पांच दिन का पूरी तरह आराम करने की सलाह दी गई है.' 

लगातार हेलीकॉप्टर और विमान यात्राओं ने भी उनके स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर डाला है. बता दें कि कुछ साल पहले बहुत ज्यादा विमान यात्राओं की वजह से सिद्धू डीवीटी (डीप वीन थ्रोम्बोसिस) का शिकार हुए थे और उनका इलाज किया गया था. इस वजह से लगातार हेलीकॉप्टर और विमान यात्राएं उनकी सेहत के लिए नुकसानदेह रही हैं. इसके अनुसार, सिद्धू की कई रक्त जांच की गई हैं और वह पूरी तरह जांच तथा स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए अज्ञात स्थान पर चले गए हैं. सिद्धू को प्राणायाम और फिजियोथैरेपी के साथ विशेष ध्यान कराया जा रहा है.


