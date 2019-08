Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' से आई बड़ी खबर, पहले दिन ही शो से बाहर हुई यह कंटेस्टेंट

I am so happy to be the part of this amazing show #khatronkekhiladi10 the journey is making me strong by each passing day #raniinkkk10 #sportslook #Khatrongirl #strong #happyinside #colorstv #realityshow #showtime #candidclick #poststunt @colorstv Photo Courtesy : @shivin7 Styled by : @saachivj @vanita_pari

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:26am PDT