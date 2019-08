प्रेग्नेंट एमी जैक्सन ने मंगेतर संग पूल में यूं किया इंजॉय, Photo हुईं वायरल

Afternoons like this The decision to take a little step back from work over the last month was scary but definitely necessary. Although waking up at mid day and eating whatever you want surprisingly gets a bit boring after a couple of weeks but once you're in that mindset, it's so hard to snap out of it!! I've been finding it really difficult to motivate myself through the last few weeks but yesterday was so enlightening. I've realised regardless of what's happening... it's sooo important to get up, get changed, and spend some time outside. Nature is super powerful #SoulFood

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 23, 2019 at 1:08am PDT