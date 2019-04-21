NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
होम | बॉलीवुड |

श्रीलंका में हुए बम विस्फोटों को लेकर बॉलीवुड गलियारे में जबरदस्त हलचल, कलाकरों ने कहा- आतंकियों को शर्म आनी चाहिए

श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर रविवार को सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट (Sri lanka Blast) हुए, जिनमें अब तक 158 लोग मारे गए हैं. बॉलीवुड सितारों ने इस पर रिएक्शन दिया है.

,
श्रीलंका में हुए ब्लास्ट को लेकर बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन

  1. श्रीलंका में हुए बम विस्फोटों पर बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन
  2. कलाकरों ने इस हमले की कड़ी निंदा की है
  3. इस हमले में 158 लोग मारे गए
नई दिल्ली:

श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर रविवार को सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट (Sri lanka Blast) हुए, जिनमें अब तक 158 लोग मारे गए हैं. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज जैसे जैकलीन फर्नाडीज (Jacqueline Fernandez), शेखर कपूर (Shekhar Kapur) और विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय (Vivek Oberoi) ने इसे कायरता करार देते हुए हमले की निंदा की है. अभिनेत्री जैकलीन फर्नाडीज (Jacqueline Fernandez) ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बहुत ही दुख की बात है. यह दुर्भागयपूर्ण है कि हिंसा एक चेन रिएक्शन की तरह है. इस पर रोक लगाए जाने की जरूरत है." 

कन्हैया कुमार के समर्थन में उतरे यह मशहूर बॉलीवुड एक्टर, बोले- यह बदलाव की हवा है



शेखर कपूर ने कहा, "ईस्टर के मौके पर यह एक भली-भांति समन्वित हमला है. आतंकवाद हमारा पहला वैश्विक दुश्मन है. कोई भी, कहीं भी सुरक्षित नहीं है."  वहीं, अर्जुन कपूर ने लिखा, "श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर हुए इस विकट हमले के बारे में सुनकर वाकई बहुत परेशान हूं." हुमा कुरैशी, "कितना दुखद दिन है! रविवार ईस्टर के दिन चर्च में गए परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला हुआ. यह भयानक है. हो क्या रहा है हमारे संसार में."

बॉलीवुड एक्टर बोले- अब कभी भी मर जाऊं कोई परवाह नहीं, इतना कमा लिया है कि...

मधुर भंडारकर, "मासूम नागरिकों पर हमला आतंकियों की एक बेहद शर्मनाक करतूत है. मेरी गहरी संवेदना उनके साथ है जिन्होंने इन हमलों में अपनी जान गंवाई हैं और श्रीलंका में सभी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए दुआ करता हूं." विवेक आनंद ओबेराय, "बेहद दुखी और चकित हूं श्रीलंका में हुए इस भयंकर आतंकी हमले से. प्रार्थना के इस मौके पर कायरतापूर्ण हरकत, आतंकियों को शर्म आनी चाहिए."

टिप्पणियां

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)

