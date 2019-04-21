श्रीलंका में हुए बम विस्फोटों को लेकर बॉलीवुड गलियारे में जबरदस्त हलचल, कलाकरों ने कहा- आतंकियों को शर्म आनी चाहिए

खास बातें श्रीलंका में हुए बम विस्फोटों पर बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन कलाकरों ने इस हमले की कड़ी निंदा की है इस हमले में 158 लोग मारे गए

श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर रविवार को सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट (Sri lanka Blast) हुए, जिनमें अब तक 158 लोग मारे गए हैं. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज जैसे जैकलीन फर्नाडीज (Jacqueline Fernandez), शेखर कपूर (Shekhar Kapur) और विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय (Vivek Oberoi) ने इसे कायरता करार देते हुए हमले की निंदा की है. अभिनेत्री जैकलीन फर्नाडीज (Jacqueline Fernandez) ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बहुत ही दुख की बात है. यह दुर्भागयपूर्ण है कि हिंसा एक चेन रिएक्शन की तरह है. इस पर रोक लगाए जाने की जरूरत है."

Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop ! — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019

Latest reports say 150 people killed in SriLanka in terrorist attacks on Churches, Hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number 1 global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe #SriLankaBlasts — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 21, 2019



शेखर कपूर ने कहा, "ईस्टर के मौके पर यह एक भली-भांति समन्वित हमला है. आतंकवाद हमारा पहला वैश्विक दुश्मन है. कोई भी, कहीं भी सुरक्षित नहीं है." वहीं, अर्जुन कपूर ने लिखा, "श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर हुए इस विकट हमले के बारे में सुनकर वाकई बहुत परेशान हूं." हुमा कुरैशी, "कितना दुखद दिन है! रविवार ईस्टर के दिन चर्च में गए परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला हुआ. यह भयानक है. हो क्या रहा है हमारे संसार में."

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 21, 2019

Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 21, 2019

What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ??? #SriLanka — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 21, 2019

मधुर भंडारकर, "मासूम नागरिकों पर हमला आतंकियों की एक बेहद शर्मनाक करतूत है. मेरी गहरी संवेदना उनके साथ है जिन्होंने इन हमलों में अपनी जान गंवाई हैं और श्रीलंका में सभी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए दुआ करता हूं." विवेक आनंद ओबेराय, "बेहद दुखी और चकित हूं श्रीलंका में हुए इस भयंकर आतंकी हमले से. प्रार्थना के इस मौके पर कायरतापूर्ण हरकत, आतंकियों को शर्म आनी चाहिए."

It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the one who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in #SriLanka. Stay Strong! — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 21, 2019

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)

