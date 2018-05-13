Cannes 2018: बेटी के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय का डांस Video Viral, कान में छाया बटरफ्लाई लुक...

Cannes 2018: दीपिका का दिखा सबसे Chill अंदाज़, इन सेलेब्स ने भी जीता दिल
Right before red carpet, Aishwarya seen in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Bluehttps://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/l8y6iJ8Ll9
Aishwarya Rai in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue & oodles of mascarahttps://t.co/RFTGXqhkaTटिप्पणियां#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/yur7PAObtE — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement