होम | बॉलीवुड |

Cannes 2018: बेटी के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय का डांस Video Viral, कान में छाया बटरफ्लाई लुक...

71वें कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल (Festival de Cannes 2018) में शनिवार को शामिल हुईं ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने दुबई के फैशन डिजाइनर मिशेल सिनको का बटरफ्लाई प्रिंटेड स्लीवलेस ब्लू एंड ब्लैक गाउन पहना, और अपनी ब्यूटी और ग्रेस से सबकी बोलती बंद कर दी.

Festival de Cannes 2018 में छाया ऐश्वर्या-आराध्या का लुक

खास बातें

  1. कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2018 में शामिल हुईं ऐश्वर्या राय
  2. बेटी आराध्या के साथ पोस्ट किया डांस वीडियो
  3. 17वीं बार कान के रेड कारपेट पर ऐश्वर्या की एंट्री
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल (Cannes Film Festival 2018) के रेड कारपेट पर ग्लैमरस एंट्री की है. 17वीं बार कान के रेड कारपेट पर नजर आईं ऐश्वर्या के लुक की जितनी भी तारीफ की जाए, कम होगी. 71वें कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में शनिवार को शामिल हुईं एक्ट्रेस ने दुबई के फैशन डिजाइनर माइकल सिनको का बटरफ्लाई प्रिंटेड स्लीवलेस ब्लू एंड ब्लैक गाउन पहना, और अपनी ब्यूटी और ग्रेस से सबकी बोलती बंद कर दी. ऐश्वर्या यहां अकेले नहीं बल्कि अपनी बेटी आराध्या बच्चन के साथ शामिल हुईं. ऐश्वर्या ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो साझा किया है, जिसमें वह आराध्या के साथ डांस मस्ती करती दिख रही हैं. यह वीडियो रेड कारपेट पर जाने से ठीक पहले लिया गया है, इसमें ऐश्वर्या ग्लैमरस तो आराध्या पर रेड गाउन बेहद क्यूट लग रही है.

देखें, वीडियो...
 
ऐश्वर्या का यह रेड कारपेट लुक लोगों को काफी पसंद आया. ड्रेस में गाउन के साथ तीन मीटर लंबी केप अटैच थी, जिस पर‍ सिल्क थ्रेड से करीगरी की गई थी. डिजाइनर माइकल सिनको के इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के मुताब‍िक, ड्रेस की केप को 1 हजार घंटे में बनाकर तैयार किया गया. इसमें पूरा काम हैंड वर्क थ्रेड और स्वारोस्की क्र‍िस्टल से किया गया है. 

देखें, तस्वीरें...
aishwaryacannes2
रेड कारपेट पर ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन (इमेज क्रेडिट: AFP)
aishwarya5
ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने पहनी डिजाइनर माइकल सिनको की गाउन (तस्वीर क्रेडिट: AFP)
aishwarya3
ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन (तस्वीर क्रेडिट: AFP)
aishwaryacannes
कान में छाया ऐश्वर्या का लुक (फोटो क्रेडिट: AFP)

बात करें ऐश्वर्या के मेकअप की तो, उनकी आंखों को पर्पल स्पारकल टच दिया था. रेड लिपस्ट‍िक, पर्पल ईयर‍िंग के साथ ऐश्वर्या ने अपने लुक को कम्पलीट किया.
बेटी आराध्या के साथ ऐश्वर्या इस फेस्टिवल में शामिल हुई हैं. मां-बेटी की यह जोड़ी जमकर तारीफें बटोर रही हैं. बता दें, ऐश्वर्या कान में लॉरियाल पेरिस के लिए भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रही हैं. ऐश्वर्या से पहले दीपिका भी लॉरियाल पेरिस के लिए कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल का हिस्सा बनी थीं.

