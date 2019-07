युवराज सिंह की पार्टी में फुल मस्ती में नजर आए आशीष नेहरा, पति-पत्नी को लेकर कही ये बात- देखें Video

Yuvraj Singh Retirement Celebration #yuvrajsingh #yuvi #hazelkeech #zaheerkhan #ashishnehra #cricket #retirement #bash #teamindia #indiancricketteam #sixerking #king

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh - The Stalwart (@yuvraj_singh_the_stalwart) on Jun 30, 2019 at 2:45am PDT