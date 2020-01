दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया एक्सपेरिमेंट 'क्या बाजार में अब भी बिक रहा है Acid?', नतीजे जान रह जाएंगे Shocked

Acid has corroded many lives, crushed many dreams, dashed many hopes and scarred many futures. #WontBuyWontSell #Chhapaak @vikrantmassey87 @meghnagulzar @atika.chohan @shankarehsaanloy #Gulzar @_kaproductions @mrigafilms @foxstarhindi

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:13pm PST