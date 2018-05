Today is my Dad’s 59th death anniversary, right on Mother’s Day. That day that my mom became both my mom and dad. She raised me since and continues to do so. Even today with my status as a grandpa, she mom and dads me. Tough when she needs to be, but mostly she only encourages....that’s all there is to it. That’s what she says. . #MothersDay

