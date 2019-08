'वर्ल्ड मोस्ट हैंडसम मैन' का खिताब पाने पर अब आया ऋतिक रोशन का रिएक्शन, कहा-यह उपलब्धि बड़ी...

Humble gratitude for good teachers in my life. . Dear Ganesh , you are an incredibly talented actor , thank you for the endless hours that you dedicated to teaching me the Bihari accent. . . And Vinod , you made me explore areas of my mind which i probably would never have discovered and experienced. Also with you I discovered that building a character can be a fun collaborative experience. Wish all actors were willing to explore. Looking forward to even more fun breaking the rules of the game my friend :) . . #studentforlife #studentoflife @vinraw @ganeshkumar.fti

