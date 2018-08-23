कबड्डी खिलाड़ी बनकर पटखनी देने को तैयार कंगना रनौत, डायरेक्टर ने शेयर किया Video

My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill@Neenagupta001 . Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019 pic.twitter.com/XEEDIa8oFT— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 21, 2018
It is heartening to read so many wellwishers, cinema lovers and audiences lovely reactions for #PANGA Feeling grateful for your encouragement and blessings in this ‘cinematic’ journey of life— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement