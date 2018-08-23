NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
कबड्डी खिलाड़ी बनकर पटखनी देने को तैयार कंगना रनौत, डायरेक्टर ने शेयर किया Video

निर्देशक अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी जल्द ही अपनी नई फिल्म 'पंगा' लेकर आ रहीं हैं. इसमें अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत एक राष्ट्रीय स्तर की कबड्डी खिलाड़ी की भूमिका में दिखेंगी.

कबड्डी खिलाड़ी बनकर पटखनी देने को तैयार कंगना रनौत, डायरेक्टर ने शेयर किया Video

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत

खास बातें

  1. कंगना अब बनेंगी कबड्डी प्लेयर
  2. कुछ यूं पटखनी देने को तैयार
  3. डायरेक्टर ने शेयर किया वीडियो
नई दिल्ली: निर्देशक अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी जल्द ही अपनी नई फिल्म 'पंगा' लेकर आ रहीं हैं. इसमें अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत एक राष्ट्रीय स्तर की कबड्डी खिलाड़ी की भूमिका में दिखेंगी. तिवारी ने मंगलवार को अपनी अगली फिल्म के बारे में ट्वीट किया. इसमें पंजाबी गायक-अभिनेता जसी गिल और अभिनेत्री नीना गुप्ता प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं. यह फिल्म परिवार के महत्व पर आधारित है. उन्होंने लिखा, "मेरी मौजूदा वास्तविकता मेरे अपने निकट के लोगों के मुझमें विश्वास का प्रतिबिंब है. कंगना रनौत, जस्सी गिल, नीना गुप्ता के साथ 'पंगा' प्रस्तुत. फॉक्स स्टार हिंदी द्वारा निर्मित। वर्ष 2019 में सिनेमाघरों में."

निरहुआ ने आम्रपाली दुबे के कंधे पर रखा सिर, तो यूं पिघल कर बोलीं धांसू डायलॉग... देखें Video
 
कंगना इस फिल्म से काफी जुड़ाव मानती हैं. उन्होंने कहा, "पंगा मेरे लिए दोगुनी खास है क्योकि मैं राष्ट्रीय स्तर के कबड्डी खिलाड़ी की भूमिका में दिखूंगी. यह निश्चित रूप से चुनौतीपूर्ण होगा! मैं अश्विनी और फॉक्स स्टार टीम के साथ रोमांच के लिए उत्साहित हूं."

पंजाबी एक्ट्रेस Jazz Sodhi यूट्यूब पर मचा चुकी हैं कहर, टीवी में यूं मचाएंगी तहलका.. देखें Video

बता दें, पर कंगना रनौत की आगामी फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका : द क्वीन ऑफ झांसी (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)' होगी, जिसका पहला पोस्टर रिलीज हो चुका है. रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का किरदार निभा रहीं कंगना इस पोस्टर में आक्रामक अवतार में दिखाई दे रही हैं. 

घोड़े पर सवार कंगना के एक हाथ में तलवार है. अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ रही झांसी की रानी की पीठ पर उनका बेटा है. पोस्टर काफी दमदार है और यह अवतार कंगना पर बेहद जच रहा है. फिल्म का निर्देशन कृष ने किया है. इसमें सोनू सूद अहम किरदार में दिखेंगे.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)


