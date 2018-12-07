NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
Kedarnath Box Office Prediction: सारा अली खान की 'केदारनाथ' को लग सकता है जोर का झटका, कमा सकती है इतने करोड़

सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan Sushant) और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की 'केदारनाथ (Kedarnath)' आज रिलीज हो गई है और फिल्म ने पूरी तरह से निराश किया है.

Kedarnath Box Office Prediction: सारा अली खान की 'केदारनाथ' को लग सकता है जोर का झटका, कमा सकती है इतने करोड़

Kedarnath Box Office: 'केदारनाथ' के फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन के आंकड़े उत्साहित करने वाले नहीं हैं

खास बातें

  1. आज रिलीज हुई है 'केदारनाथ'
  2. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत हैं लीड रोल में
  3. सारा अली खान की है डेब्यू फिल्म
नई दिल्ली: सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan Sushant) और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की 'केदारनाथ (Kedarnath)' आज रिलीज हो गई है और फिल्म ने पूरी तरह से निराश किया है. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सारा अली खान की बेहतरीन एक्टिंग के बावजूद फिल्म ने दिल में आती है और न ही दिमाग में. 'केदारनाथ (Kedarnath)' के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन (Kedarnath Box Office Collection) को लेकर कई तरह के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं और फिल्म एक्सपर्ट्स को 'केदारनाथ' से कोई बड़ी उम्मीद नहीं है. फिल्म के रिव्यू बहुत ही खराब आए हैं और फिल्म के हक में वर्ड ऑफ माउथ भी नहीं जाएगा. ऐसे में 'केदारनाथ' से बॉक्स ऑफिस पर किसी तरह के चमत्कार की उम्मीदें खत्म हो गई हैं.
सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan Sushant) और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की 'केदारनाथ (Kedarnath)' प्रेम कहानी है जिसे केदारनाथ त्रासदी की पृष्ठभूमि में रचा गया है. हालांकि फिल्म की कमजोर कहानी इसके लिए घातक साबित हो रही है, और फिल्म में नएपन का अभाव भी एक बड़ी वजह माना जा रहा है. फिल्म एक्सपर्ट मान रहे हैं कि 'केदारनाथ (Kedarnath)' का पहले दिन का कलेक्शन लगभग 2-3 करोड़ रु. के बीच रह सकता है. बताया जा रहा है कि 'केदारनाथ' 2000 स्क्रीन पर रिलीज हुई है. फिल्म का बजट लगभग 35 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है. अगर एक्सपर्ट्स का अनुमान सही होता है, तो फिल्म के लिए लागत निकालना भी मुश्किल हो जाएगा.

'केदारनाथ (Kedarnath)' सारा अली खान की डेब्यू फिल्म है. सारा अली खान ने फिल्म में अच्छी एक्टिंग की है. लेकिन भटकी हुई कहानी और बेहद खराब ट्रीटमेंट ने फिल्म को पटरी से ही उतारकर रख दिया है. 'केदारनाथ' को अभिषेक कपूर ने डायरेक्ट किया है. लेकिन 'केदारनाथ' को लेकर शुरू से ही विवाद रहे हैं, और एक समय तो फिल्म की शूटिंग ही रुक गई थी. लेकिन बहुत मुश्किल के साथ फिल्म पूरी हो सकी और अब फिल्म ने पूरी तरह निराश किया है. 

Kedarnath Box Office Predictionkedarnath box office collectionKedarnath Box Office Collection Daysara ali khan kedarnathkedarnath reviewkedarnath movie review

