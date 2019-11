मलाइका अरोड़ा भूलीं 'सलीम की गली', इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रहा है धांसू Video

Forgetting My Salim ki gali, I'm all set to #LOLwithManieshPaul! Watch me and Lolo @therealkarismakapoor on 'Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul', this Sunday at 9:30 PM only on @zeetv. #MovieMasti

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Nov 9, 2019 at 9:55am PST