'पाकीजा' की अभिनेत्री ने वृद्धाश्रम में तोड़ा दम, आखिरी वक्त तक करती रहीं बच्चों का इंतजार

गीता कपूर 67 वर्ष की थी और पिछले साल से वृद्धाश्रम में रह रही थी. पिछले साल उनके बेटे और बेटी ने कथित तौर पर उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया था.

67 की उम्र में दिग्गज अभिनेत्री गीता कपूर का निधन

खास बातें

  1. गीता कपूर का 67 की उम्र में निधन
  2. 'जीवन आशा' वृद्धाश्रम में ली आखिरी सांस
  3. पिछले एक साल से वृद्धाश्रम में रह रहीं अभिनेत्री
नई दिल्ली: फिल्म 'पाकीजा' से मशहूर हुईं दिग्गज अभिनेत्री गीता कपूर ने मुंबई के अंधेरी इलाके स्थित एक वृद्धाश्रम में शनिवार को आखिरी सांस ली. वह 57 साल की थीं. पिछले साल उनके बच्चों ने कथित तौर पर उन्हें छोड़ दिया था. फिल्मकार अशोक पंडित ने उनके निधन की पुष्टि की. उनके निधन के बाद फिल्म निर्माता अशोक पंडित ने ट्वीट किया, "दुखद है कि अपने बच्चों को आखिरी बार देखने की उम्मीद में गीता कपूर का देहांत हो गया."

'पाकीजा' की एक्‍ट्रेस करती रही अस्‍पताल में बेटे का इंतजार, अब वृद्धाश्रम में मिला सहारा

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "अभिनेत्री गीता कपूर (57) के पार्थिव शरीर के पास हूं. पिछले साल उनके बच्चे उन्हें एसआरवी अस्पताल में छोड़ गये थे. उन्होंने उपनगर के एक वृद्धाश्रम में आज सुबह अपनी अंतिम सांस ली. हमने उन्हें सेहतमंद रखने की पूरी कोशिश की लेकिन बेटे और बेटी का इंतजार उन्हें दिन प्रतिदिन कमजोर बनाता गया."  भाषा से बात करते हुए पंडित ने कहा , "वृद्धाश्रम 'जीवन आशा' में सुबह करीब नौ बजे उनकी स्वाभाविक मौत हुई. वह पिछले साल से इसी वृद्धाश्रम में रह रही थीं. वह कमजोर होती जा रही थीं और उन्हें तरल भोजन दिया जा रहा था." 

पंडित ने भाषा को बताया , "मरते दम तक उन्हें यही उम्मीद थी कि उनका बेटा राजा एक न एक दिन वृद्धाश्रम से उन्हें घर ले जाने के लिये आयेगा ... और यह तो और भी त्रासद है." 

बता दें, अपने बच्चों द्वारा घर से निकाले जाने के बाद फिल्म निर्माता रमेश तौरानी एवं पंडित उनकी दवाओं का खर्च उठाते थे. कपूर के बेटे राजा पेशे से एक कोरियोग्राफर और उनकी बेटी एयर होस्टेस है. कपूर को उनके बच्चे मई 2017 में गोरेगांव के एसआरवी अस्पताल में छोड़कर चले गए थे जिसके बाद, तौरानी एवं पंडित ने उन्हें अंधेरी पश्चिम के जीवन आशा वृद्धाश्रम में रखा. उन्होंने अपने बेटे पर बुरा बर्ताव करने एवं नियमित रूप से भोजन न देने का आरोप भी लगाया था.
पंडित ने कहा कि उनका पार्थिव शरीर दो दिन तक अस्पताल में रखा जायेगा ताकि उनका परिवार आकर उसे ले जाये. उन्होंने कहा, "लेकिन अगर वे नहीं आये तो उनका अंतिम संस्कार सोमवार को किया जायेगा." 

टिप्पणियां
बता दें, गीता कपूर ने 100 से भी अधिक फिल्मों में काम किया जिसमें 'पाकीजा' एवं 'रजिया सुल्तान' जैसी फिल्में भी शामिल हैं. गीता कपूर का सोमवार को अंतिम संस्कार होगा. इससे पहले, उनके शव को कूपर अस्पताल में रखा गया है.

(इनपुट: IANS और भाषा)


