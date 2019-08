प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बहन ने ऑर्डर किया था खाना, निकले कीड़े तो Video पोस्ट कर लगाई फटकार

Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT