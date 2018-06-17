NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: बॉक्स ऑफिस की रेस में सबसे आगे सलमान खान, जानें अब तक की कमाई

Race 3 Box Office: एक्शन से भरपूर इस मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म ने पहले दिन 29.17 करोड़ रुपये का शानदार कलेक्शन किया, जबकि शनिवार को Race 3 ने उम्मीद से दोगुनी कमाई कर डाली है.

Race 3 का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दबदबा

नई दिल्ली: सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हुई फिल्म Race 3 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई के नए रिकॉर्ड्स कायम कर रही है. एक्शन से भरपूर इस मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म ने पहले दिन 29.17 करोड़ रुपये का शानदार कलेक्शन किया था. वहीं, शनिवार के दिन फिल्म ने उम्मीद से दोगुनी कमाई कर डाली है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक, शनिवार को फिल्म ने तकरीबन 36 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन किया है. यानी फिल्म ने दो दिनों में 65.17 करोड़ रुपये कमा लिए हैं. 

बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार सलमान खान ने एक बार फिर अपना स्टारडम साबित करते हुए ईद पर रिलीज हुई 'रेस 3' पर ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म का ठप्पा लगा डाला है. शनिवार के बाद उम्मीद है कि रविवार को फिल्म बेहतरीन कलेक्शन कर तीन दिनों में 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार कर लेगी.
बता दें, सलमान खान की तीन फिल्में 'बजरंगी भाईजान', 'सुल्तान' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' तीन दिन में 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने में कामयाब रही थी. 'रेस-3' का ताबड़तोड़ कलेक्शन देख उम्मीद है कि यह भी 100 करोड़ कमाने में कामयाब रहेगी.

सलमान खान की इस फिल्म के लिए लोगों का मिला-जुला रिएक्शन देखने को मिला. सलमान खान के फैन्स के लिए यह फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर रही, जबकि बाकियों के लिए यह फिल्म निराश से भरपूर रही. 'रेस 3' में सलमान के अलावा जैकलिन फर्नांडिज, अनिल कपूर, बॉबी देओल, डेजी शाह, साकिब सलीम जैसे बड़े फिल्म स्टार हैं. फिल्म के डायरेक्टर रेमो डिसूजा हैं और प्रोड्यूसर रमेश तौरानी हैं.

