Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: बॉक्स ऑफिस की रेस में सबसे आगे सलमान खान, जानें अब तक की कमाई

. @BeingSalmanKhan 's #Race3 is doing well at the Box office.. Day 2 All-India Early Estimates - NBOC is ₹ 36 Crs..

In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm.

India biz.