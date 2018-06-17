Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: बॉक्स ऑफिस की रेस में सबसे आगे सलमान खान, जानें अब तक की कमाई

Race 3 के जरिए सलमान खान ने दी फैन्स को ईदी, देखें फिल्म के 15 Behind-The-Scenes
. @BeingSalmanKhan 's #Race3 is doing well at the Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 17, 2018
Day 2 All-India Early Estimates - NBOC is ₹ 36 Crs..
In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018
India biz.
Advertisement
Advertisement